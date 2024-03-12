KAMPALA – Mr. Patrick Kinoti Kimathi, UAP Old Mutual Life Assurance the Managing Director has emphasized the pivotal role played by the agents in driving the insurance sector in Uganda.

He made the remarks during an event hosted by UAP Old Mutual Life Insurance Uganda that sought to celebrate milestones achieved by its agents at the 2023 Agency Awards ceremony.

The event was held on March 7th, 2024, at the prestigious Four Points by Sheraton in Kololo, Kampala.

Mr. Kimathi also reaffirmed UAP Old Mutual Life Assurance’s commitment to supporting and empowering its agents to achieve even greater heights of excellence in the future.

He said sought to appreciate the dedication, hard work, and excellence exhibited by the UAP Old Mutual sales force throughout the year.

The 2023 Annual Agents Incentive, launched in May 2023, aimed to motivate and reward the exceptional performance of UAP Old Mutual agents while demonstrating appreciation for their unwavering commitment. The incentive also served to enhance their potential, encouraging them to go the extra mile in serving the valued customers of UAP Old Mutual Life Assurance.

The evening was filled with excitement and anticipation as the winners were announced and celebrated for their outstanding contributions. Among the esteemed winners were individuals who demonstrated unparalleled dedication and excellence in their respective categories:

Grand Prize Winners:

Justine Namugosa, Financial Advisor – Awarded a brand new Subaru for being the agent of the year.

Daphine Ashemeire, Financial Advisor – Awarded a land title in recognition of her outstanding performance as 1st runner up.

Malaysia Trip Winners – Old Agents:

Leilah Kabugo, Financial Advisor

Nancy Mary Annunciata Apio, Financial Advisor

Judith Kakuze, Financial Advisor

Hadijah Nakanwagi, Financial Advisor

Ronald Baguma, Financial Advisor

Maria Philomera Kiyanja, Financial Advisor

Kyangabi Crater Resort Trip Winners – Old Agents:

Justine Namugosa, Financial Advisor

Allan Natumanya, Financial Advisor

Daphine Ashemeire, Financial Advisor

Kyangabi Crater Resort Trip Winners – New Agents:

Victor Amanya, Financial Advisor

Esther Elizabeth Wanyana, Financial Advisor

Mary Kyendibaza, Financial Advisor

Isabella Akankwasa Kahindi, Financial Advisor

Managerial Excellence Award Winners:

Naava Evelyn, Unit Manager

Sophie Luzinda, Unit Manager

Kaguma Anthony, Unit Manager

Daniel Kuteesa, Unit Manager

Nakakande Margaret, Unit Manager

Regional Managers of the Year:

Lydia Iriok Musiimire, Regional Sales Manager

Edgar Kamukuru Katsigwa, Regional Sales Manager

The evening was a spectacular affair, marked by vibrant entertainment, camaraderie, and recognition of the exceptional talent within the UAP Old Mutual family. The event highlighted the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

