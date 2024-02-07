KAMPALA – The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to institute powerful sanctions against schools that are charging exorbitant school fees.

This is after several complaints from the public.

During plenary on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the Deputy Speaker said parliament has extensively handled the matter on schools fees but “the situation seems to be getting worse”.

“There are very many complaints regarding fees circulars from various schools including Government and private schools that has been discussed from this House, I have seen several circulars including from Government schools with regard to that matter, including giving very clear directives, but the situation seems to be getting worse and some of the school fees being charged are totally prohibitive,” said Mr Tayebwa —expressing concern about the significant variations in school fees charged by different institutions leading to hardships for parents and students.

Mr. Tayebwa has since directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to present a statement on punitive measures being put on schools that have defied government directives on fees.

Currently, many schools in Uganda both public and private have been levying school fees without such regulations, something that has put a toll on the income of many parents. Although the government is implementing Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE), some of the public schools continue to charge high fees.

