KAMPALA – Police in Katwe are investigating circumstances under which an army officer shot his girlfriend and thereafter killed himself too. The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Police say Corporal Andebo Collins, a military police officer attached to Makindye Military Police, and Atulinda Peroni, a civilian support staff also with the military police were previously in a relationship residing together in Lusaka Zone, Makindye 1, Makindye Division, before experiencing a separation due to misunderstandings.

“It is alleged that this morning at approximately 07:00 hours, Corporal Andebo Collins, armed with an AK-47 rifle and dressed in civilian attire, confronted Atulinda Peroni as she was boarding a motorcycle (boda boda). He opened fire on her, resulting in her sustaining a shattered arm. Subsequently, Corporal Andebo Collins turned the firearm on himself, resulting in his demise upon arrival at Mulago Hospital’s casualty ward,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire – Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police.

He noted that the victim was rushed to Nsambya Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“The team has since established that the duo had a history of relationship issues spanning approximately five years. Notably, the alleged killer’s firearm was recovered, along with 13 cartridges from the scene.”

