KAMPALA – Hariss International, the makers of Rockboom energy drink have announced a UGX 5 billion Drink and Win campaign dubbed Boom Kyakala.

Mr. Samuel Hooper, the Head of Marketing said that the campaign launched this week is aimed at giving back to their consumers who have made Rockboom Uganda’s number one premium energy drink for a long time.

“‘We’re excited to launch this promotion which is tailor-made for our dedicated and growing customer base across the country. At Hariss International Limited, customer satisfaction is at the heart of our operations, we are therefore committed to not only delivering high-quality and energizing beverage products but also enhancing the experience for our valued customers,” said Hooper, encouraging everyone to participate.

He explained that the campaign is about celebrating the Ugandan hustlers, the dream chasers, the ones who push boundaries and defy expectations.

Participants will simply have to purchase a bottle of Rock Boom Energy Drink, open it, and check under the bottle cap for a chance to instantly win an exciting prize.

The Boom KYAKALA Drink and Win promotion will run from Feb 2024 to 31 May 2024.

Participants will cash prizes of UGX 1,000,000, 500,000, and 250,000, UGBOSS +100CC Motorbikes, and Samsung A14 Phones series.

Other prizes will include Rockboom Gear (Hoodies and caps), Pixels SMART TV 32 Inch, and Free Complimentary Rockboom.

Share this: Facebook

X

