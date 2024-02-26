KAMPALA – The Uganda Police Force Annual Crime Report for 2023 indicates a 1.5% decrease in the number of crimes reported from 231,653 cases reported in 2022 to 228,074 cases.

This was revealed by Martin Okoth-Ochola – Inspector General of Police.

He said that in coordination with sister security agencies such as the UPDF, Prisons, SFC, JIC (CMI, ISO, CI, and ESO), JATT, they combated various forms of crime resulting in the reduction of gun-related crimes, illegal firearms and ammunition proliferation, terrorism, gang activities, marine crimes, housebreaking, burglaries, acid attacks, motor vehicle thefts, and cattle raids in Karamoja and neighbouring districts, among others.

“Our success has been due to the hard work of the police in coordination with sister security agencies, the reorganisation of the CID (Criminal Investigations Directorate), improved detection and investigation methods, and the establishment of a proactive network of credible intelligence. Furthermore, our strategic partnerships with the community, including the involvement of other intelligence components have greatly contributed to disrupting and dismantling criminal elements targeting our country,” said IGP Ochola.

Despite considerable challenges faced and violent acts by groups like ADF, Ochola said the Uganda Police Force has remained dedicated to its mission.

He noted that they have also worked extensively on resolving cases related to domestic violence, land conflicts, armed robberies, and attacks on schools, thereby bringing justice to those affected.

He said that they have also focused on strengthening discipline and adherence to human rights by introducing disciplinary courts in all districts across the country.

“The introduction of disciplinary courts marks a significant milestone for the Uganda Police Force. These courts aim to enforce discipline within the force, ensuring that officers adhere to professional standards and human rights. For instance, out of 933 complaints of human rights violations by the police, 794 were thoroughly investigated.”

He, however, called on the Government to improve the general welfare of the personnel, conduct specialized trainings and carry out more recruitments to address the Police Population ratio.

Mr. Ochola also asked the government to digitalize the Human Resource Management system as well as improve scientific innovations in investigations to counter emerging crimes such as cyber, environmental, terrorism and trafficking in persons.

