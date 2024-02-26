Uganda Martyrs Misigi Parish in Mityana District celebrated their Silver Jubilee on February 25 in a pompous ceremony that attracted attendance from government big wigs such as Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and lands minister Judith Nabakooba.

The celebrations started off with a mass led by Rev Fr Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, the Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese who doubles as the Chairperson Uganda Episcopal conference.

Bishop Zziwa thanked spiritual leaders and church goers who pushed for the foundation of this church, highlighting the achievements that have been reached in the past 25 years, including Catholic founded schools and encouraged the faithful to support them with children.

Zziwa called upon believers to use this Lent to reflect on their lives and correct the mistakes they have made and refrain from sinful activities that sent Jesus Christ to the cross.

“Put much effort in developing our local schools. It surprises me to see learners who attend our local schools coming from other areas. We want this Parish to transform and be worthy of the 25 years we are celebrating today,” the Bishop said.

Kiyinda-Mityana started up projects from which they generate money to run church activities. These projects were disseminated to all parishes under this diocese. The projects including dairy farming, coffee growing, and poultry among others are to enable the smooth running of church activities.

Bishop Zziwa expressed his dismay in Christians who are redundant to attend church on Sundays and instead use the time to cultivate their gardens and other activities.

He called upon the faithful to embrace Holy matrimony, saying when he checks the parish records, they show that the sacrament is seizing to be a priority. Bishop made the call as five married couples received the sacrament of holy matrimony during the silver Jubilee celebrations.

In her remarks as guest of honour, the Prime Minister urged locals to embrace government programs, especially Parish Development Model introduced to transform lives of the beneficiaries at local levels.

She revealed that the government is working towards bridging the poverty gap through such programs by giving people security to tenure so that people can ably develop themselves.

“Make sure you join enterprise groups and benefit from this government program. It is still on and more funds are coming up such that each one of us will enjoy the fruits of this government,” she urged.

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba re-echoed the premier’s message by urging Mityana District residents to embrace developmental programs especially those that were brought by the government to support the underprivileged households.

She revealed that President Museveni introduced all the socioeconomic programs such as Parish Development Model, Emyooga and others to alleviate poverty from people.

“The President has sought market for our local agricultural produce from different countries and there is no doubt he has allowed investors to come and provide a market for our goods. Let us utilise the opportunity and we transform our lives.”

