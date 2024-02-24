KAMPALA —Dr. Chris Mukiza, the Executive Director, Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has urged players in the upcoming National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) to play their roles effectively for the country to register better census results.

Speaking during a meeting with local government leaders including District Chief Administrative Officers (CAO) and Municipal Town clerks, Dr. Mukiza urged them to recruit competent people who will work as enumerators and supervisors ahead of the May census activities.

“We are the first ever Digital Census so we expect you to bring competent who will have knowledge about how to use tablets,” said Mukiza.

He adds that the recruited people must have smartphones to help them in case the tablets get some issues.

“The recruited people must be Ugandans with valid National Identifications and letters of good conduct from their LC chairperson,” He says adding enumerators must also sensitize the population about the importance of conducting our National Census. “We need clean statistics for better planning of the Nation,” he added.

He further noted that the census in 2024 will help to evaluate the performance of the National Development Plan III (NDPIII), which will end next financial year.

“This one is the first of its kind. In the previous one in 2014, the government-funded 75 percent and then partners funded 25 percent, so now we are becoming self-sustaining, and this shows the strong interest and commitment the government of Uganda has in evidence-based planning and policy management,” he said.

Every 10 years, Uganda holds a national census, and the last one was carried out in 2014.

The census figures play a critical role in guiding planning, policy formulation, and program implementation, as well as monitoring development progress in line with national goals and objectives.

The census exercise that will take place on May 9, 2024, will use digital technology to collect, process, and disseminate census results. The digital census will enable the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) to produce accurate and timely demographic, social, and economic statistics.

According to UBOS, the country’s current population is estimated at 45.5 million, with a growth rate of 30.4 percent.

He also urged CAOs to inform enumerators to use phones registered in their names for payment purposes. “We shall use e-payment so when the phone number is in the name of Mukiza and the one doing the work is Didacus Okoth, then he will not be paid,” he says. He added that the Bureau is still facing the challenge of border conflicts both locally and internationally but they are engaging local Authorities to have the matters solved.

“There is a place where South Sudan claims it is there’s and their border issues between Gulu and Amuru which have hindered the activities of the census,” he stated. He added that so far 50 districts have been fully mapped and listed and 49 districts are above 90%.

The Census 2024 will be the sixth such exercise to be conducted since Uganda gained independence in 1962.

In particular, it will be the third to be conducted by UBOS, which was established by an Act of Parliament in 1998, and it will be the first paperless census.”

