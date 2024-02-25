KAMPALA — Police has confirmed the brutal murder of Mr. Daniel Bbosa, the head of Ndiga clan and director of Transa Electrical.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire Deputy Public Relations officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police in a statement said Bbosa was shot 6:00 pm in Kikandwa Zone, Lungujja Parish, Lubaga Division.

“The Territorial Police at Natete has registered a tragic incident of murder by shooting that occurred today at approximately 6:00 pm in Kikandwa Zone, Lungujja Parish, Lubaga Division,” Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire said that Bbosa was fatally shot by yet-to-be-identified assailants as he was approaching his residence.

“The assailants, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire at Mr. Bbosa’s motor vehicle, bearing registration number UAH 637X, resulting in his immediate demise,” he said.

During the incident, a vigilant local resident bravely intervened, knocking down the assailants’ motorcycle and alerting the community.

“Swiftly, members of the community mobilized, leading to a confrontation with the assailants. Mob justice ensued, resulting in the death of one assailant at the scene, while the other remains in critical condition,” he said.

The motive of the murder of the Buganda Kingdom clan leader remains unknown, he said but said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Police have once recovered the firearm allegedly used in the murder incident, along with the motorcycle registration number UEX 754E, utilized by the assailants during the attack.

“These findings will be instrumental in our ongoing investigation,” he added, extending police’s condolences to the family, Clan Members , friends, and colleagues of Mr. Daniel Bbosa.

