Mrs. Nwanneakolam Vwede-Obahor, the designated Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to Uganda has presented her credentials to Ugandan authorities.

Her letters of credentials were received by General Odongo Jeje Abubakher, Minister of Foreign Affairs during a ceremony that took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Kampala.

Minister Odongo extended warm congratulations to Mrs. Nwanneakolam Vwede-Obahor on her appointment as the UNDP Resident Representative to Uganda.

He looked forward to her assuming her new role and expressed confidence in her ability to contribute positively to furthering the partnership between Uganda and the United Nations Development Programme.

He reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to facilitating her Mission and ensuring a conducive environment for her work in the country.

The Minister also took the opportunity to express gratitude to Mrs. Vwede-Obahor’s predecessor, Mrs. Elsie G. Attafuah for the invaluable support extended to Uganda, particularly during the successful hosting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G77) summits.

The provision of essential ICT equipment by her predecessor significantly contributed to the success of these important gatherings.

On her part, Mrs. Nwanneakolam Vwede-Obahor expressed her appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended to her by the Government and people of Uganda. She pledged to continue supporting Uganda’s efforts, particularly in the areas of refugee response and digital transformation, in line with the UNDP’s mandate to promote sustainable development and poverty eradication.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with Mrs. Nwanneakolam Vwede-Obahor and the UNDP, working together to advance Uganda’s development agenda and achieve shared goals for the betterment of its citizens.

