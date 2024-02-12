MUKONO – Police in Mukono have in custody, a one Kaporonyo Sabiiti, a 48-year-old, on allegations of hacking into mobile money systems of agents/dealers and stealing money from their agent lines.

Police say that the suspect, a resident of Namugongo in Wakiso made millions of shillings from hacking into mobile money systems by agents in Mukono, Jinja, Mikindye, Kiira division, Kinoni and Nagalama, among others.

“He had also allegedly customized his car registration number plates, believing his car movements would not be detected. An immediate search led to the recovery of 4 Airtel lines and a hacking machine. His motor vehicle, a Toyota Harrier, registration number UBD 612P, white in color was also impounded,” said Fred Enanga – Police Spokesperson.

“As the Joint Security Agencies, we continue to locate and fight these kinds of criminals who steal and hurt innocent business persons. We shall investigate, expose and disrupt them.”

