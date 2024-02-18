MITYANA – Farmers from greater Mubende districts have on Saturday gathered at Mutetema parish in Kalangalo Sub County, Mityana district to attend the 2nd annual Kisoboka agriculture expo, an initiative organised by Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, the NRM Central region vice chairman.

Kiwanda said the aim is to increase productivity and value addition of farm outputs for better profitability. “The program is in line with the NRM party manifesto of securing the future through empowerment for social economic transformation.”

The expo attracted exhibitors of various farm inputs ranging from fertilizers, irrigation equipment, coffee seedlings that are wilt resistant and facilitators to disseminate knowledge.

Kiwanda said the farmers would have an opportunity to procure inputs at relatively subsidized prices during the three-day exhibition which began yesterday till Sunday 18th.

“Through interactions, the farmers shared farming experiences, opportunities, challenges and available markets where they could sell their products. Video footage detailing the experiences of selected model farmers in Kikandwa and Kalangalo sub counties have also been telecast throughout teaching sessions,” he added.

Kiwanda said the initiative shall be organised to other districts of the central region to ensure that all people receive smart agriculture knowledge. “Commercial agriculture with a calculation is the only way to go. Use irrigation and organic fertilizers to enhance productivity.”

Mr Augustine Biryaharugamba, a farmer in Kilobela, Kalogalo commended Mr. Kiwanda for the show, saying “it has brought agrochemicals and other services closer to us. I have brought logistics for irrigation at a discounted price.”

“Hon. Kiwanda is such a good leader that we are proud of in our area. He is passionate about smart farming among locals, hence high fields,” Biryaharugamba said.

