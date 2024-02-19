Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, and Al Ghurair Group subsidiary Automotive Precision Technology (APT) today announced the signing of a lease agreement for an automotive aluminium component manufacturing facility.

The 30,000 sq metres advanced manufacturing facility for APT in KEZAD will be strategically located adjacent to Emirates Global Aluminium, one of the largest manufacturers of aluminium in the world and will be operational by early 2025.

The signing was witnessed by His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, the Undersecretary, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE and senior officials from the Ministry, Al Ghurair Group and APT

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said: “We are pleased to be part of industrial sector partnerships of this calibre, which align with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and Make it in the Emirates initiative, complementing the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and export growth by strengthening its ability to link global supply and demand. This enhances the performance and competitiveness of the industrial sector, increases the UAE’s investment attractiveness and promotes economic diversification.”

HE added that such collaborations contribute to the advancement of the industrial sector by creating job opportunities for local talent and equipping Emiratis with the technical skills to thrive in their careers.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group said: “We are proud to host APT in KEZAD. The establishment of this facility aligns with the national vision to strengthen the automotive value chain within the country and localising ancillary supply chains. This facility will make a significant contribution to the local economy and technological advancement.

“This facility is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s growing capabilities in high-tech manufacturing and KEZAD’s appeal as an ideal destination for the automotive value chain and is a step forward in our journey towards becoming a hub for advanced manufacturing in the region.”

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group said: “We welcome the APT facility to KEZAD, which strengthens our Metals and Automotive Ecosystem. KEZAD Group’s world-class facilities and infrastructure, including specialty corridors like the Hot Metal road, will allow molten aluminium to be transported to the APT facility from EGA, resulting in significant savings in financial cost as well as have a positive impact on the environment.

“With full integration with Khalifa Port, KEZAD Group is best positioned for high-efficiency manufacturing operations with the ability to accommodate industries of any scale.”

Aron Majgier, the CEO of APT said: “APT’s mission is to support the global movement in sustainability by providing innovation in aluminium extrusion and manufacturing services for the automotive industry to produce safer, lightweight and greener vehicles.

“Thanks to the reliable supply of premium quality aluminium from EGA, the excellent extrusion capabilities of our sister company Gulf Extrusions, and APT’s relentless focus on quality and efficiency, we aim to become the global supplier of choice to the automotive industry.”

Iyad Malas, CEO Al Ghurair Group said: “Our investment in the new APT facility underscored the Group’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of manufacturing innovation and to contribute to the UAE’s economic vision.

“As a tier 1 supplier to leading global car manufacturers, APT products are already found in many of the most popular vehicles on the road today. With the growing demand for aluminium components, driven by the lightweighting requirements of BEVs, we are optimistic that our investment in a larger purpose-built facility will allow APT to build on its strong foundations.”

The APT project has received strong support from Federal and local government entities as part of the Make it in the Emirates programme. “We would like to thank the many government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Industries and Advanced Technology, KEZAD and IDB for their extremely pro-active support to make this project a reality,” Malas said.

One of the leading business groups in the UAE, Dubai-based Al Ghurair Group has been active in the downstream aluminium industry since 1976 with the establishment of Gulf Extrusions in Jebel Ali. Gulf Extrusions added a second plant in KEZAD in 2017, giving the company a combined capacity of 70,000mt per year.

