KAMPALA – Dr. Matthias Magoola, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dei Group of Companies, has thanked President Museveni for standing up for Ugandan scientists in the face of several hurdles they face to innovate.

Dr. Magoola, who has been awarded a professional doctorate in management by the European International University of France, says President Museveni deserves praise for such achievements by a Ugandan scientist because, without his support, such milestones would not be possible.

“It is fair that we thank and credit him for these achievements,” Dr. Magoola said in glowing tribute to President Museveni, for supporting the Dei Biopharma drugs and vaccines manufacturing plant, being developed in Matugga, Wakiso district near Kampala, the first biotech facility in Africa.

“These achievements are for Uganda and specifically for our dear President, for he has always stood up for the scientists in this country,” he said.

Dr. Magoola’s PhD award was announced by the University based in Paris, France, on February 19, 2024, at the 10th International Excellence and Global Leadership Award by Fame Times International Excellence Awards in Bangkok.

Dr. Magoola was recognized at the coronation ceremony as the leading entrepreneur of Africa, who is creating thousands of professional jobs and is a published advanced therapeutics researcher and innovator, who has established the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing and also the first biotechnology products company in Uganda.

He has also established manufacturing for mRNA, gene therapy, and other novel biological therapies for the first time in an African country.

Dr. Magoola, a trained biochemist, has led the Dei Group over the years to birth a portfolio of sub-companies across diverse sectors, including the current development of the flagship biological drugs and vaccines manufacturing facility in Matugga, Wakiso District, in Uganda, being spearheaded by Dei Biopharma Ltd.

Dr. Magoola is recognized for his visionary success and achievements for innovative discoveries in advanced therapies, including the first US-patented chemical drug using N-Isobutyll-3, 4-metheylenedioxy-trans-cinnamide compositions to treat malaria, the first mRNA universal vaccine against malaria, among other mRNA vaccines against neurodegenerative disorders, diabetes, HIV/HPV (“mNRA-Based Vaccine Composition for Inducing Immune Response Against HIV and HPV” patented under certificate number 63921929 in the USA and ten more for untreatable diseases — all inventions patented in the USA.

Dr. Magoola, in the latest development, will next month lead a team of fellow scientists for a meeting at the US FDA to discuss their first product submission on innovation to treat cancers and severe anemia.

Dr. Magoola has also started technology transfer, and facility finalization in Uganda which will come within a few months.

Upon completion, the Matugga-based drugs and vaccines manufacturing plant, whose total cost is USD 1.1 billion, a relatively minimal cost compared to similar ventures conducted elsewhere, will produce a wide range of medicines and vaccines, including anti-cancer drugs and therapeutic proteins.

Above all, these contributions of Uganda will create role models for other African scientists to lead research and development instead of being at the receiving end historically for centuries.

