Six people have been arraigned before court and remanded to Luzira for demolishing the family home of deceased Eng. Johnson Eliba Orech.

On Monday, Lukwago Julius, Kato Hussien, Okello Peter, Katerega Umar, Ochen Hussien, and Bahati Godfrey were arraigned before the KCCA Chief Magistrates Court on charges of aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the prosecutor, the five, on the night of January 5, 2024 forcefully entered the partially demolished family home of the late Eng. Johnson Eliba Orech, wielding machetes.

Their violent entry led to an assault on a family member, robbing them of both their phone and money.

This distressing event unfolded amidst a backdrop of legal turmoil surrounding the property.

Previously, the family home had been unlawfully demolished without court orders, following a similar attack initiated by individuals acting under Yusuf Ssemakula’s directives on December 26, 2022.

An investigation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit ensued, and a directive was issued to maintain the property’s status quo pending ongoing court cases regarding its ownership.

Kira Police Station arrested the six following a distress call by a family and during interrogation, the suspects implicated Yusuf Ssemakula in several analogous cases of illegal evictions previously reported to the unit.

On Monday, they denied the charges against them before being remanded to Luzira prison until February 1, 2024.

