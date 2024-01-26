KAMPALA – In Uganda, menstruation management presents a daunting challenge for so many adolescent girls and women. The inability to adequately manage their periods means they often choose to forego school and stay at home for several days each month, according to a study on menstrual health management in Uganda by the International Rescue Committee.

Safepad Uganda, a women-led organization dealing in menstrual hygiene challenges has unveiled Safepad, a reusable, locally crafted menstrual hygiene solution towards addressing the country’s high period poverty rates.

Ms. Trine Angeline Sig, the CEO of Safepad told reporters that the lack of access to safe and consistent menstrual hygiene products in Uganda has adverse effects on the quality of life of millions of girls in Uganda, and with this initiative, “we are looking to increase access to a high-quality, safe and sustainable product at an affordable cost.”

She was speaking at the product launch held at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) in Kansanga, Kampala.

Uniqueness of Safepads

Ms. Sig said that the uniqueness of the Safepad is not only the antimicrobial treatment but also the way it’s put together.

“It’s made out of very durable materials to make the product last for three to four years. It’s also a thin pad yet with a very good absorbency capacity, but the thinness makes it dry fast after washing. Now periods to some can be a private thing. The antimicrobial treatment ensures that the pad is safe and hygienic to use, meaning it’s bacteria-free. That also means that the users don’t have to dry the pads in the sun. That technology will take care of the killing of the bacteria. So you can actually be on your period with the safepad bride in that private place,” Ms. Sig said during an interview.

Ms. Sig said the product offers comfort, advanced absorption capabilities, and an eco-friendly design in a wide range of sizes and styles and will be available to the public through leading retailers for as low as UGX 8,500.

“As we embark on this journey to fulfill our commitment to supporting menstrual health in Uganda, the Safepads production centre is also helping to address the gender-based socioeconomic discrepancies in the country by creating decent jobs that empower women,” she added.

Research shows that reusable pads were scientifically proven that they are hygienically safe if they are washed and dried properly just like any other underwear. They were found to be free of any smells or pathogens. In fact, although disposable sanitary pads tend to give off an offensive smell once they come into contact with blood due to the chemicals therein, reusable sanitary pads are said to be free of this.

A report from the Ministry of Education and Sports on its implementation of menstrual health management in the country indicated that about 23% of Ugandan girls in the age group of 12-18 drop out of school when they begin menstruation.

Additionally, a 2018 feasibility study on menstrual health and school absenteeism among adolescent girls in Uganda (MENISCUS) The BioMedical Centre indicated that school absence in Uganda is at 28% during period days, compared to 7% in non-period days.

