KAMPALA – The Presidential Taskforce on Land Matters and Environment headed by Brig. Moses Lukyamuzi has no power to either investigate or detain suspects accused of crimes related to land or the environment.



A statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit says that Brig. Lukyamuzi as a Special Presidential Assistant operates within the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and his role is limited to preventing encroachments on wetlands, forests, and riverbanks, swift security responses in cases of land grabbing and handing over suspects to the police or the military police for further handling.



“Please note that the task force is not authorized to conduct investigations, detain individuals, or prosecute suspects. These responsibilities remain within the purview of the police, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the Courts of Law,” the statement said.



It did not however indicate whether there have been any complaints about how the Taskforce has been handling its work. Nonetheless, many of the task forces that have been created by the President have operated as though they are replacements for the main government institutions that are vested with those particular powers. For example, the State House Anticorruption taskforce has in the past clashed with the office of the Inspector General of Government.



The IGG accused the task force of seeking to take over its mandate of fighting corruption.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related