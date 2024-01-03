KAMPALA – Police in Kampala Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into a tragic incident involving the attempted murder of Pastor Alloysious Bugingo from the House of Prayer Ministry and the unfortunate killing of his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard.

The incident happened on January 2 at around 9PM when unidentified assailants opened fire on Pastor Bugingo’s vehicle, registered as PRAIZ GOD, along Namungona, Zone 2 , Kasubi Rubaga Division Kampala at Bwalakata Junction along National Housing Road, before swiftly escaping the scene on a motorcycle.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson reported that despite sustaining injuries during the attack, Pastor Bugingo managed to transport the vehicle to Mulago Hospital.

“Regrettably, his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard, succumbed to the assault and was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.”

“Currently, Pastor Bugingo is undergoing medical treatment and is under close monitoring,” he added.

Owoyesigyire noted that upon an immediate response to the incident, the police discovered that the scene had been tampered with but statements from eyewitnesses were diligently recorded, and the deceased’s body has been conveyed to the City Mortuary at Mulago for a thorough postmortem examination.

“In our active pursuit of justice, we are thoroughly reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailants. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.”

