KAMPALA – Namibian President-in-waiting Hon Dr. Nandi Ndaitwah Netumbo has invited Ugandan businessman Hamis Kiggundu to build a world-class stadium in Namibia, just as he has done for Uganda at Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

The first-ever female president to be for Namibia, a delegate at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) delegation, paid a courtesy visit to Hamz Stadium at Nakivubo War Memorial Grounds – accompanied by Uganda-Namibia ambassador H.E Hon Godfrey Kirumira.

The delegation was greatly fascinated by the exceptional work done by Hamis Kiggundu in solely realizing an advanced world-class stadium in Uganda.

“It was such a pleasure hosting Hon Dr Netumbo Nandi -Ndaitwah the first female Nambian president in waiting ….she was so impressed by Nakivubo stadium project and invited me to do the same in Namibia,”Kiggundu tweeted.

Mr. Kiggundu built the Nakivubo stadium with only African input right from financing to engineering thus Africans can effectively develop Africa.

Mr. Kiggundu is therefore set to build a second national stadium for Africa in Namibia. God is indeed great.

The stadium which will host matches for AFCON 2027 has been built with ample parking and equipped with modern gyms, training facilities for sportsmen and women, offices, and a health facility that provides required first aid and basic medical attention before evacuation.

Hamz stadium is also blessed with a modern basketball court, netball court, a boxing ring, first-class sitting areas for VVIP with self-contained Executive boxes, VIP and ordinary sitting, hostels for players and delegates in residence.

The Stadium has a standard-size football pitch approved by a team from the Confederation of African Football, which visited the site recently before AFCON 2027 approval.

It is now time for Africans to patriotically develop their motherland with reason based on reality and God’s blessings as the guiding factors.

