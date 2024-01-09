KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the nation on security matters tonight at 8pm.

Museveni’s televised address comes as preparations for hosting international summits gears up.

The country will host the 19th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Heads of State and Government, a forum of 120 member states from 15 to 20 January 2024, at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort. Then from 21 to 23 January, at the same venue, Uganda will host the Third South Summit organized under the framework of Group 77 and China, a loose alliance of developing countries.

At the events, Uganda will assume the chairmanship of NAM for three years and, G77 and China for one year.

