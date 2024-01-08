KAMPALA – President Museveni has appointed Brig. Gen. Moses Lukyamuzi to head a newly created Presidential Taskforce on Land Matters and Environment, assigning him to deal with land grabbers and wetland encroachers across the country.



The president’s deputy Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda confirmed the appointment.

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) hereby informs the public about the role of Brig. Gen. Moses Lukyamuzi as a Special Presidential Assistant,” a statement by the president’s press unit, confirmed by Mr. Kirunda indicated.



In this capacity, Gen Lukyamuzi, a Special Presidential Assistant, will head the Presidential Taskforce on Land Matters and Environment, operating within the Ministry of Lands, Housing & Urban Development.



State House said that Gen Lukyamuzi has been tasked to prevent encroachments on wetlands, forests, and riverbanks but also ensure swift security responses in cases of land grabbing.



During operation, the unit will hand over suspects to the police or the military police for further handling.



“Please note that the task force is not authorized to conduct investigations, detain individuals, or prosecute suspects. These responsibilities remain within the purview of the police, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the Courts of Law,” State House added.

