Lapaire, the leading panafrican eyecare company secures USD 3M in capital to support its strategic expansion across the continent.



Since 2018, Lapaire has been revolutionizing the eyecare industry in Africa by offering a trusted & accessible experience and leveraging a one-stop-shop customer centric approach to provide stylish quality eyeglasses at fair price. Lapaire now aims at opening 300 new eye care centers across Africa.

“Over the last few years, we worked hard to build a highly scalable model and we are now in the best position to accelerate our growth to positively impact the life of 1 million people across the continent by 2026.” Jerome Lapaire, Founder and CEO.



The USD 3M equity round was led by I&P, a pioneer impact investment fund in Africa, Investisseurs & Partenaires, with participation from international investors AAIC, FINCA Ventures and Beyond Capital. The funds raised will be used to expand Lapaire’s footprint in current and new African markets, as well as to keep optimizing its operations leveraging a disruptive approach in the eye health market.



Since its inception in 2018, Lapaire has tested the eyesight of more than 300,000 people and improved the lives of 180,000 of them. Today the eyecare company fully operates 58 branches in 6 countries in Africa (Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Mali, Burkina Faso & Uganda).

Lapaire has built its success thanks to fair prices, a customer centric service and quality & stylish eyeglasses. Through its disruptive approach, Lapaire aims at serving the untapped market of people living with uncorrected refractive errors, estimated at 500 million people in Africa.



The Lapaire management team expresses its gratitude to its investors, customers, partners and dedicated team for their unwavering support. A very special thanks to its historical investor Saviu Ventures that played an instrumental part in this journey.



Advisory support to Lapaire for this investment was provided by CrossBoundary through USAID’s ATI program in support of the US Government’s Prosper Africa initiative.



Lapaire was also part of EYElliance’s inclusive optical scale out cohort.

