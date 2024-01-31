KAMPALA — Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, the Board Chairperson, Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has urged the government to fast-track the enactment of the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) law.

The development, he said, will ensure that all TVET players are regulated, monitored, and held accountable for the quality of TVET delivery and assessment.

Dr. Mugisha made the call on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, during the release of End of Programme Examinations results for the Nov/Dec 2023 Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate (UCPC) presided over by Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Education.

“The government needs to fast-track the enactment of the TVET law so that all TVET players are regulated, monitored, and held accountable for the quality of TVET delivery and assessment,” he said, he said, adding that most of the gray areas will be addressed.

Dr. Mugisha also urged the government to prioritize the development of the TVET Qualifications Framework to give direction in the implementation of the TVET Policy 2019 guidance on recognition of prior learning.

He said there is also a need for deliberate intervention aimed at admitting more TVET trainees to UCPC programmes.

“The 60 trainee TVET sponsorship per Institution per intake is too small to realize the skilling agenda in formal TVET training. The call for increment in support to female trainees in Technical Programmes should be the major reason for upward revision of admissions by Government,” he added, calling for adaptation of ICTs in the sector to improve on operational effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in the examinations management processes.

“We still live in analog. If you go to those training institutions, you just see analog people. So, I think we need to change our mindset and know that this world is going ICT. Let’s not give it lip service,” Dr. Mugisha said, adding: “If you want to be efficient, we must move the ICT way.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Mugisha revealed that UBTEB, under his leadership, the board has registered a 20% increase in the number of candidates who registered for UCPC programmes in the Nov/the December 2023 examination series.

He attributed the increase in a number of candidates to continued advocacy for TVET skills, the awakening of citizens towards vocational skills acquisition, and change in admissions criteria which prioritizes the desire of the applicant to pursue a course of interest rather than the grades obtained at lower levels of education.

He also noted that the board has engaged more world of work players through signing a Memorandum Of Understanding to create sustainable linkages for better and competent TVET graduates.

He appealed for more involvement in the world of work in TVET delivery and assessment.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Hon Janet Museveni in her speech read by Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Education commended and congratulated the board for the timely release of examination results.

“The 20% increase in the number of students registered for UCPC programmes is very commendable. This is proof that Ugandans have appreciated the voluntary uptake of the TVET programmee,” she said, adding that the government continues to encourage more trainees to make TVET their preferred career choice given its contribution towards building a critical mass of Technicians and Artisans.

She said that the government has put in place affirmative action through scholarships for persons with special needs and girls to pursue TVET programmes.

The Minister also commended the role of the world of work in supporting TVET delivery and assessment.

“Training competent artisans involves the joint effort and collaboration between institutions, the industry, and assessment bodies,” she said, recommending Heads of Centres to continue and maintain the dialogue with the industrial players for better TVET delivery in Uganda and beyond.

She attributed the good results obtained in the 2023 edition of the exams to recent reforms such as modularised TVET delivery and assessment.

The Minister directed principals of TVET institutions to give the 2023 graduates priority in 2024 admission for the national certificate in technical and vocational programmes for smooth upward career progression.

The Minister urged all Primary Seven Leavers to choose TVET as their first career choice.

CPA Onesmus Oyesigye, the Executive Secretary, UBTEB decried the high cost of conducting highly practical assessments.

“Inadequate equipment like computers, high cost of internet connectivity services, and inadequate human resources in some Training Institutions, has continued to affect the smooth conduct of Examinations,” Mr. Oyesigye said.

Out of the 4,344 candidates who sat for examinations, 4,059 Candidates (93%) successfully acquired all competencies in their respective trades.

Out of the 832 female candidates who sat for examinations, 89.5 percent acquired all the competencies while out of the 3,512 male candidates who sat, 94.4% acquired all the competencies.

This implies that despite the low enrolment of females in the technical TVET programmes, the few who enroll do perform very well and acquire all the competencies.

Mr. Oyesigye said commended the deliberate affirmative interventions by Government and TVET stakeholders that are aimed at attracting more females to skilling centres.

