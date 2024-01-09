TEREGO – The Alliance of Women Advocating for Change (AWAC) in partnership with Centre for Community Holistic Engagement and Transformation Action (COTA) with support from MakeWay Programme have engaged the youths in Rhino Refugee Settlement Camp on climate change action, sexual reproductive health and rights, and gender-based violence initiatives.

The intention of this year’s 16 Days of Campaign through the environmental protection trajectory was to establish the nexus and vintages of poor environmental use practices within the discourse of GBV and reproductive health justice.

According to them, marginalized girls and women such as those engaging in transaction sex, living with disabilities, injecting/using drugs, in humanitarian settings have multiple identities in addition to their gender, and systemic discrimination.

“Understanding how these compounding crises and intersecting identities shape vulnerability and resilience to climate change, GBV, and SRHR is necessary to make sure climate actions do not aggravate inequalities.”

“Acknowledging that we need an egalitarian world that is more cultivatable through a lens of gender equality, good health, and peace should be everyone’s business! We need to recognize that achieving the peace we need to combat violence, and have better health through access to Sexual Reproductive Health is central in our urgent action to combat climate change and its associated impact as noted in the United Nations, Sustainable Development Goal 13. Demystifying how climate change issues, Gender based violence, and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) are interlinked is a fascinating discourse any reproductive justice and climate change activist would cherish to interrogate as one of the forgotten potential activism agendas. Recognizing this linkage is key in creating an effective adaptive response to Gender Based Violence, access to SRHR services and climate change.”

They revealed that through the past interactions with the minoritized youths, local leaders, and duty bearers in their implementation work, they have discovered that the influx of refugees in Uganda, especially in Terego and Madi Okollo districts, has exceeded the capacity of the established settlements.

“This continuous migration has resulted in the depletion of vegetation cover in the host communities, leading to climate change-related problems and irreversible consequences. The strained resources in these areas have caused tensions between refugees and the host community, particularly regarding land usage, access to government services, and environmental degradation within settlements. Limited information is currently available on the historical and current impacts of refugee settlements on changes in land use, vegetation, and degradation in these regions.”

“The linkage between climate change, gender-based violence, and SRHR can be explained in the following interconnections. When disasters and extreme climate-related events occur, they often lead to displacement, loss of livelihoods, and increased vulnerability, which can result into increased rates of GBV. Further to note that, the impacts of climate change, such as food and water scarcity, can further impede access to SRHR services (ie the Anti-natal care services, contraception services, post abortion care, STI treatment) and increase the vulnerability of marginalized AGYW, and other communities –thus worsening the existing gender inequalities, the risk of GBV and poor SRHR outcomes,” they added.

In a report on Environmental and social impact assessment for Enyau water supply system in Terego & Yumbe district, it is noted that the area has a population of more than 680,000 people with an average household size of 5.85 which much higher than the national average household size of 4.7. Terego district generally has a young population with 59.6% and 68.2% of its population aged 19 and below respectively while the elderly constituted only 3.9% for the same districts.

“Understanding and addressing this nexus is critical in creating sustainable and equitable responses to climate change. It requires comprehensive approaches that consider the social, economic, and cultural factors that contribute to gender inequalities and GBV. By promoting grassroots approaches to gender equality, ensuring access to SRHR services, and addressing the root causes of GBV, we can work towards a more just and resilient future in the face of climate change . Climate change is having a detrimental impact on the ability of individuals to access sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) services. A specific example, from the experience shared by the Camp Commandant, Mr. Armitage Baskana, who mentions that, environmental destruction has been evident in Imvepi and some parts of Ocea zone of the Rhino camp Terego, where rising water levels have led to the submergence of certain areas. As a result, expectant young mothers are facing significant challenges in reaching health facilities to receive necessary antenatal care, HIV testing, and other essential SRH services. This has created barriers to exercise their right to access these crucial services.”

They say that the implications of this limited access to SRHR services extend beyond the functioning of the health system and the community to access the health services. “The livelihoods of the persons-of-concern, in this case, the refugees, have also been profoundly affected –because flooding has caused the destruction of commercial and subsistence crops, rendering the land unsuitable for continuing livestock farming practices. Consequently, the income of these individuals has dwindled due to the extreme catastrophic disaster, leaving them in a state of financial vulnerability.”

“In such dire circumstances, families are resorting to desperate measures to meet their basic needs. One distressing consequence of this is the practice of marrying off their daughters in exchange for dowry, consisting of essential items required for survival. This puts these young girls at an increased risk of experiencing sexual and gender-based violence, exacerbating an already problematic situation.”

It is evident that climate change has far-reaching impacts on the access to SRHR services and the well-being of communities. The submerging of land and disruption of essential services forces individuals, particularly expectant mothers, into situations where their rights and health are compromised. The inability to access necessary healthcare services during pregnancy can lead to adverse outcomes for both mothers and their infants.

Furthermore, the economic implications of climate change on livelihoods, such as the destruction of crops and livestock, have significant ramifications. In this case, the loss of income has driven families to take desperate measures for survival, including the exchange of their daughters in marriage. This practice not only perpetuates harmful gender norms and practices but also exposes young girls to potential exploitation and abuse.

In order to address these issues, the leaders say proactive measures need to be taken at local level.

“The district, NGOs, Community, and other stakeholders must invest in climate change resilience programs to mitigate the impacts of environmental destruction. This could involve environmental protection and awareness raising, and improving road infrastructure, such as raised feeder roads and health facilities, to ensure continued access to SRHR services in flood-prone areas. Additionally, efforts should be made to support alternative livelihood options for affected communities, such as promoting sustainable agriculture practices, providing vocational training, and increasing access to local based credit facilities to already established Community saving groups formed by the young people and the community at large.”

“Furthermore, combating child marriage and sexual and gender-based violence should be prioritized through comprehensive education and awareness campaigns. Communities need to be empowered to challenge harmful gender norms and advocate for the rights and well-being of young girls. Collaboration between health and social protection systems in humanitarian settings like Rhino camp refugee settlement is essential to ensure that vulnerable populations, including expectant marginalized girls and mothers at the risk of child marriage, receive the necessary support and resources to navigate these difficult circumstances.”

Sauda, a teenager from a disadvantaged background, experienced the harsh reality of teenage marriage. Her parents and guardians forced her into marriage twice, seeing her as a source of wealth due to the dowry they would receive. This occurred in the Neur tribe in Ocea Madiokollo district –which is still plagued by chronic poverty and extreme weather conditions, including prolonged droughts –attributed to the ever changing climate.

Unable to pursue an education due to her unexpected marriage, Sauda sought help from Ms. Harriet Ngamita, who rescued her from the traumatizing world of child marriage. Sauda’s future took a positive turn with the support of Ms. Harriet, who was engaged by the Alliance of Women Advocating for Change (AWAC) during a session on climate change and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) sensitization.

Sauda’s story, shared during the session, sheds light on the widespread issue of teenage marriage affecting countless innocent adolescent girls and young women in regions like West-nile (in Terego, and Madi Okollo districts). Their aspirations and self-determination are often overshadowed by cultural norms and challenging life circumstances. Following her rescue, Sauda was able to return to school and is currently in Primary Seven. However, people in her hometown continue to claim her as their wife, despite her escape.

Share this: Facebook

X

