MASAKA/MUKONO – The Police Flying Squad Units in Masaka and Mukono have recovered a total of 5 motor vehicles and 1 motorcycle and several number plates of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

In 3 separate operations against thugs behind the theft of motor vehicles, 3 notorious robbers were also arrested.

Report indicates that on January 3, 2024, police officers from Bukoto Masaka police, while providing security at a burial ceremony in Butale village, noticed 3 thugs who were targeting motor vehicles, parked at the function.

“The officer acted swiftly and arrested one suspect called Lukyamuzi Faruku, a 28-year-old, land blocker of Kyengera town council in Wakiso who led them to the recovery of the motor vehicle, they were using. Upon search, several number plates of different vehicles were found hidden under the car seats. The recovered motor vehicle was a grey premio under registration number UAK762T, with breaking implements was impounded,” said police.

In a separate development in the same district, the Flying Squad Unit on January 5, 2024, at around, 9am, got news on suspected thugs who were surveilling around, in a motor vehicle under a fake number plate UBM 858N.

“The team fired and deflated the tyres of the get-away vehicle, near Total Petrol Station, along Masaka-Kyotera road, which brought the vehicle to a full halt. One suspect, Ddamulira Edward, a 40-year-old, male adult, and resident of Kvrumbi zone, Nateete Kampala, was arrested.”

According to police, he admitted how they have been using master keys to rob valuables from vehicles parked in busy places, hotels, markets and vehicles on roadsides, within the greater Kampala area, other cities and major towns.

“The suspect was picked by two of his accomplices from Kyengera and their targets was Masaka City, where they had already broken into two motor vehicles, one in Nabyewanga, where they stole a bag with clothings and in Lukaya town, where they stole an infinix mobile phone and a bag containing clothes. Their motor vehicle was using fake numbers UBM 858N, that was fixed on top of the original number plate UBA 858N.”

In another development happened in Mukono where a one Wandera John alias Katiginyi, a suspected notorious car robber, from Namubiru village, Nama sub county was arrested while selling a suspected stolen motor vehicle under registration number UBE 973W canter white in color which he and his accomplices stole from Nsangi. “His two accomplices who are on the run include Wasiko Isaac, Patrick Mukyepere and Kanyankole Gideon and Ivan.”

“The racket has been selling the stolen motor vehicles to Siraje in Iganga and Brian of Bwaise who are all wanted. Also recovered are a motor vehicle registration UBB 071U and motor cycle registration number UFL 975H, and a premio super with fake number plate UAW 025L. We have established that after stealing the motor vehicles, they alter the chasis number, color and number plate. The operation is ongoing,” said police.

