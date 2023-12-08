KAMPALA – Two people died instantly in an accident involving M/V Reg. UBD 520H Fuso Box Body, thirteen (13) other cars and two motorcycles that happened on Thursday evening on the Northern Bypass- Namboole Round.

Kananura Michael – Traffic police spokesman noted that at about 07:00pm, the driver of M/V Reg No UBD 520H, transporting maize from Nalya to Namboole, lost control at the roundabout, failed to brake, before he rammed into 13 cars and 02 motorcycles, resulting in the loss of two lives on the spot.

“The deceased persons include one female passenger on a motorcycle and a male yet to be identified.”

“An unspecified number of people were also injured and rushed to Gwatilo & Mulago Hospitals for treatment while, the two dead bodies were also conveyed to Mulago City mortuary.”

The Motor vehicles which were involved in the accident have been towed to Bweyogere Police Station pending Inspection.

Kananura said that the hunt for the Fuso driver has also commenced.

