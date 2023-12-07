ENTEBBE – Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) has published the first edition of the electronic Gazette (e-Gazette) on its new digital portal to expand the range of services it offers and also easy access to the same.

Prof. Sudi Nangoli, UPPC Managing Director said the digital edition will transform the way the public can access crucial legal information. UPPC is mandated to print and publish all government legislation and documents, books, booklets, or other publications that enhance the culture, welfare, and unity of Uganda. In other words, UPPC is mandated to print and publish legal documents for the general public.

“We cannot remain confined to traditional hard copy,” he said, noting that the corporation is responding to global digital trends.

The E-Gazette aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for all Ugandans. Nangoli emphasized that the digital version not only offers affordability but also eliminates the challenges associated with physical papers.

“The annual subscription fee for the hardcopy Gazette is 1.4 million shillings, while the e-gazette is only 800,000 shillings,” he explained.

To access the E-Gazette, users can subscribe by opening an account on the UPPC website (www.uppc.go.ug) under the ‘E. Resources’ option.

This digital transition provides an opportunity for users to have the entire Gazette at their fingertips for a nominal fee, offering a cost-effective and efficient alternative.

The Uganda Gazette, a weekly publication by UPPC, holds vital information such as legal notifications, statutory instruments, electoral notices, and many other private legal announcements.

Despite its rich content, limited circulation has been a challenge due to a constrained number of distributors and regional outlets and distributors thus the product was not widely reaching the general audience.

Rebecca Nyakairu, the spokesperson of the Entebbe-based publisher told PML Daily that the E-Gazette will overcome limitations by expanding its reach in the public domain.

With the digitalization process, the Gazette becomes accessible worldwide with just a click on digital devices, making it a valuable resource for a broader audience.

“People now have the convenience of accessing the Gazette online, whether in the comfort of their homes using laptops, phones, or any preferred devices,” remarked Nyakairu.

Nyakairu emphasized that the digital transition of the E-Gazette doesn’t signal the end of the hard copy version. Recognizing that some individuals prefer physical copies, the hard copy will continue to be published and remain in circulation.

“Embracing the digital frontier with the E-Gazette doesn’t mean saying farewell to a traditional hardcopy of the Uganda Gazette. We understand that some still cherish the experience of a hard copy. Rest assured, the hard copy will still be published every week,” she added.

The launch of the E-Gazette aligns with UPPC’s Five-year strategic plan, where the Chief Government Printer aims to digitize 80 percent of its product offerings by 2026.

UPPC Managing Director Prof. Sudi Nangoli emphasized the commitment to harnessing technology for the convenience of stakeholders while contributing to environmental protection and operational efficiency in an increasingly digital landscape.

Around the world, a growing number of countries have embraced digitalization by transitioning their official gazettes from traditional print formats to online platforms. This shift not only reflects a commitment to keeping pace with evolving technological trends but also addresses the increasing favor for digital accessibility among the public.

Many gazette publishers now provide dedicated online portals or websites where citizens and stakeholders can easily access and search through the official gazette’s content. The move towards online gazettes aligns with the global trend of leveraging technology to make official publications more accessible and user-friendly in the digital age.

