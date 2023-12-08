Uganda People’s Defense Forces under the East African Community Regional Force (EACRC) has started preparations to withdraw from the strife-torn east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We have started preparations to execute the withdrawal operations to leave DRC as directed by the strategic,” said Captain Kato Ahmad Hassan, the spokesperson of the force.

He said that the withdrawal of the UPDF troops follows the non-extension of EACRF’S mandate by the Host Nation to operate in DRC as noted in the 23rd Extra Ordinary SUMMIT of EAC HOS and the EAC CDFS Forces respectively.

The regional bloc first deployed troops in the violence-plagued region in November last year after the resurgence of the M23 rebel group.

DRC authorities at the time invited the EAC to deploy its forces to free the areas taken by the rebels.

Captain Kato said UPDF will conduct withdrawal operations of its forces and equipment in a phased manner, gradual, orderly, and sequentially commencing from 08th December 2024-07th Jan 2024 to curtail any disruption that can lead to any security space.

“UPDF will ensure to expedite the pullout of its forces and equipment within the approved timelines as enshrined in the Extra Ordinary Meeting of EAC CDFS Forces held on 06th Dec 2023,” he said, urging all Armed Groups to facilitate the withdrawal of the UPDF troops by observing total cease-fire to allow the forces exit from the Mission area safely.

Numerous armed groups and other militias have been active for three decades in the east of the DRC, a legacy of the regional wars that broke out during the 1990s and 2000s.

The UN stabilization mission to the DRC, Monusco, has been present in the country since 1999, in addition to the EAC’s force.

But it has also been accused of ineffectiveness, with Kinshasa calling for its “accelerated” departure from January 2024.

Monusco comprises around 14,000 peacekeepers, deployed almost exclusively in the east of the country.

