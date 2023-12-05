DUBAI – At the forefront of global climate action, Uganda, in collaboration with the International Energy Agency (IEA), has launched an ambitious Energy Transition Plan (ETP) at COP28.

This groundbreaking initiative is a visionary blueprint to revolutionize its energy sector. It is poised to transform Uganda’s energy landscape, transitioning 94% of the population from biomass to renewable energy by 2030 and marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability and economic development.

The ETP, resulting from a strategic partnership between Uganda and the IEA, aims to increase Uganda’s renewable energy capacity to 52 GW by 2040. “This plan is a testament to what can be achieved through international cooperation and a shared vision for a sustainable future,” said Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. “The IEA is proud to partner with Uganda in this pivotal endeavor.”

The ETP is designed to reduce carbon emissions and safeguard Uganda’s lush forests significantly. The plan also promises a surge in renewable energy production, aiming to increase capacity to a staggering 52GW by 2040.

“This plan is more than just an energy strategy; it’s a commitment to our planet and future generations,” stated Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, who presided over the launch.

A crucial aspect of the ETP is its innovative funding model, leveraging revenues from Uganda’s burgeoning oil and gas sector. “We have a unique opportunity to fund this transition through our natural resources, setting an example of responsible and sustainable development,” affirmed Ssentamu.

The ETP is expected to improve living conditions in Uganda drastically. “By moving away from biomass, we’re not only protecting our environment but also saving lives,” highlighted Irene Bateebe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy. The plan aims to reduce the 50,000 annual deaths attributed to indoor air pollution from biomass use.

Uganda’s approach to renewable energy has already set it apart globally. With an existing 95% renewable energy mix from hydro and solar, the country is poised to become a regional energy hub. “Our goal is to become a beacon of renewable energy in East Africa,” stated Ssentamu.

Uganda’s innovative approach to funding the ETP, partially through its oil and gas reserves, sets a unique example of utilising natural resources for sustainable development. “Our collaboration with the IEA has been instrumental in crafting a funding strategy that aligns with our environmental commitments,” remarked Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development.

The plan’s success hinges on global collaboration and private-sector investment. “To realise our vision, we need the world to join us in this journey,” emphasised Bateebe. The plan aligns with Uganda’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and aims for net-zero emissions in the energy sector by 2065.

Uganda’s ETP is a bold step towards a greener future, demonstrating the potential of renewable energy in transforming economies and lives. As the world watches, Uganda is not just planning for an energy revolution but actively leading it.

“Together, we will energise our nation and empower our people,” concluded Ssentamu, marking a new chapter in Uganda’s journey towards sustainable energy independence.

