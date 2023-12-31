

In the heart of Uganda, a sense of anticipation permeated the air as the nation prepares for an unprecedented moment—a divine convergence of spirituality is set to unfold through the first-ever prophetic live broadcast by Prophet Brian Kagyezi. The event is poised to transcend the confines of traditional congregations, reaching every corner of the country and outside the country as it is set to be streamed simultaneously on two national television networks.

According to sources within Pneuma Word Ministries international, the two televisions are said to be Kamwokya based Christian television stations: Spirit Television and BTM Television which signed contracts of millions of shillings to televise the miracles, signs and wonders that God will be doing during the 31st crossover night service

As the sun will be setting below the horizon, casting a warm glow over the landscape of the city, families across Uganda and neighboring countries are physically gathering in eager anticipation. There is great expectation of multitudes set to connect in and cities across Uganda, eyes will be fixed on television screens, and hearts beating with curiosity and reverence. The prophetic messages of Prophet Brian Kagyezi are expected to resonate through the nation’s collective consciousness.

Pastor Joanita Kakala, the overseer of Media and Communications at Pneuma Word Ministries International, articulated the significance of the cross overnight service, remarking, “This marks a historic juncture for Uganda, where spirituality converges with modern technology. The prophetic live broadcast is a testament to our unity and the power of shared experiences. Through the airwaves, Prophet Brian Kagyezi’s profound insights will weave into the fabric of our diverse nation, across the nation and other continents, fostering a sense of togetherness that transcends physical boundaries.”

The charismatic and renowned prophet, known for his dynamic and impactful preaching and demonstration of mighty powerful prophecies, will be holding his cross overnight service at MTN Arena Lugogo and is expected to be joined by multitudes of believers from across the country and neighbouring countries.

Prophet Brian Kagyezi, a figure draped in spiritual authority, will stand before the cameras with a commanding presence. His words, like ripples on a pond, will reach every corner of the nation. As he will be delving into prophecies that span the past, present, and future of Uganda.

Victor Anecho, the Head of Public Relations of the ministry, emphasized the transformative potential of the broadcast, stating, “This event is not just a transmission of spiritual messages; it’s a catalyst for unity and understanding. By streaming on two national television networks, we are creating a shared experience that transcends differences, fostering a collective journey toward hope, healing, and spiritual awakening.”

Victor added that the crossover night is personal opportunity for everyone to come connect with God, receive healing, deliverance, salvation, blessings and the word for the year and there is no better place to be on 31st December other than the presence of God and more importantly, it is at MTN arena where God will be present in His mighty power.

Prophet Brian Kagyezi carries a long track record of prophecies that spans over a decade, prophesying to Nations both national and international, and it is said that everything he speaks has come to pass and all to the end that the power of God’s glory is revealed.

