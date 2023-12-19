KAMPALA – The Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Rubaga – Burora Herbert Anderson has no kind words for Parliament for spending shs2.5 billion to purchase luxury cars for former speakers.

On Monday morning, Speaker Anita Among handed over to Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and Prof. Edward Rugumayo brand new Sports Utility Vehicles each at Shs500 million.

Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, who is the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs was absent at the event.

According to Among the cars are replaceable every five years and the taxpayer will foot the bill for the former drivers, vehicle maintenance and fuel.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Burora wondered extravagance of parliament spending such money on none non-performing people when the country is choking on debts.

“If we continue like this. This kind of comfort will become a populace discomfort, you shall have nowhere to drive these monsters from, you shall not sleep in those Mansions, you shall have stacks of money and it shall be of no use, it shall not save you from the everywhere Hunger and Anger you people are voluntarily mobilizing.”

“At this point; Given the opportunity to stomach this kind of Prioritization and use of Public resources given the challenges we are facing as a country; I would rather rot in Jail. Government of Uganda can’t be asking Parliament to borrow 2.7bn to Supervise a Hospital and the same Parliament Watch is spending 3.5Bn on Non-Performing Officers whose emoluments were met at the time and Pensions are still running. It is total nonsense.”

He added, “We can’t be seeking to borrow yet carrying out nonsensical expenditures. If you people have run out of ideas or not in touch with National Challenges, Get out of these Strategic and Critical Decision taking bodies. We are choking on debts as a country and then we come to here of this kind of Expenditure. How can we tell the poor whose areas are deepening in poverty that Govt is short of resources with such extravagance?”

Burora said, “How do we tell taxpayers that they are short of services, that is why they can’t ably have good roads with such pompous legislation that legalizes vulgarity of this kind? Why would a former speaker, without National obligation be rewarded such a car to do what? To go with them to the Farm, to supervise their retirement activities? For heaven’s sake to do what?”

“Isn’t it outrageous and shameful that as we raise taxes, such meets the obligation of funding? Shame upon you.”

Burura joins the National Unity Platform party president – Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine who lashed at the decision wondering the “common sense” President Yoweri Museveni asked leaders to employ before any actions.

“Where is the common sense Museveni was talking about recently? The regime claims to be cash-strapped. Citizens are dying of hunger in different parts of the country. The regime can barely offer any meaningful services to the people.”

“And what do they do? Spend billions to purchase luxury cars for former Speakers of Parliament, some of whom still hold well-paying government jobs where they already have vehicles and convoys following them around!”

“Each week, we wake up to a new scandal, a new heist. The criminals in power continue to ask the citizens: “What can you do?” And yes, the citizens of this country must rise up at the earliest opportunity and put an end to this madness,” he noted.

About car recipients

Edward Ssekandi

He served as the Speaker of Parliament from 2001 to 2011. He is also the eighth vice president of Uganda having served from 24 May 2011 to 21 June 2021.

Hajji Moses Kigongo

He served as the Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Council (5th Parliament) from 1980 to 1996. He deputizes President Museveni as the ruling party’s first Deputy National Chairman.

Francis K. Butagira

He served as the Chairman of the National Assembly (4th Parliament) from 1989 to 1985.

Edward Rugumayo

He served as the Chairman of the National Consultative Council (3rd Parliament) from 1979 to 1980.

According to the law, a former Speaker is entitled to an annual housing allowance of Shs300m and a monthly pension of Shs 6.7m, translating to Shs 80.4m annually and Shs 6.4m annually for medical treatment.

A former Speaker is also entitled to two police guards all paid Shs 1.1M per month; a senior personal Secretary paid Shs 10.8m annually; Shs 10m every five years for the purchase of furniture; Shs 8.4m to cover utilities; two domestic servants each paid a monthly salary of Shs 696,666 amounting to Shs 8.35m annually.

Share this: Facebook

X

