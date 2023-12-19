KAMPALA – Ms. Susan Nsibirwa has been appointed Nation Media Group Managing Director with effect from 2nd January 2024.

She will Mr. Tony Glencross, who will leave the company on 22nd December, 2023.

Mr. Stephen Gitagama – Group Chief Executive Officer says Timothy Ntale, the Company Secretary, will serve as Acting Managing Director from 23rd December, 2023 until Ms. Nsibirwa assumes her new role.

“Susan will be responsible for leading MPL, The East African and Africa Broadcasting (U) Limited (the broadcasting company that operates NTV Uganda and Spark TV) to deliver their long-term strategy, business plans, and annual performance targets, to maximize value to shareholders.”

Currently working with Ayiva Consulting Solutions in the same capacity, Susan has previously worked for URGE – Uganda, Vision Group, MTN Uganda and dfcu Bank, among others.

She is a member of the Strategy and Audit, Risk & Compliance Board Committees of Monitor Publications Limited and is the Board Chair at African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), among other boards.

Susan is a marketing and communications professional with over twenty-five (25) years of experience with fifteen (15) years of these in senior executive roles successfully leading corporate, marketing and communications teams and departments across diverse industries. She also has proven experience in successfully implementing strategic corporate social responsibility programs and crisis management plans. She brings expertise in communication, business strategy, and the ability to build relationships with key stakeholders.

She is a holder of a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus and a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makerere University. Please join me in congratulating Susan on her appointment. I am confident that you will all accord her the support required to succeed in this role.

