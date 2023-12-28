KAMPALA – The construction of Speke Resort Convention Centre at Munyonyo is at the finishing stages, latest information reveals.

In a joint venture, the government and city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia are building a contemporary Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit due in two weeks, in January 2024.

President Museveni, recently inspected and assessed the readiness of various infrastructure projects ahead of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G-77) +China Third South summits.

Uganda will host the two summits from 15th-23rd January 2024 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala.

NAM will run under the theme: “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence” whereas the Third South summit will focus on “Leaving No One Behind.”

Uganda will, from January 2024 to 2026, be chair of the NAM Summit after President Museveni takes over from Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to lead the second-biggest group of countries after the United Nations.

The Non-Aligned Movement, founded in 1961 at the height of the Cold War between the West and East, has a membership of 120 countries — 53 from Africa, 39 from Asia, 26 from Latin America and the Caribbean, and two from Europe.

