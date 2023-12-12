KAMPALA – Private Sector Foundation Uganda, the apex body of private business players has signed several memoranda of corporations intended to improve private sector performance, create opportunities for women and youth, and mitigate climate change challenges.

These partnerships were revealed on Wednesday during the first-ever PSFU Gala held at Kampala Serena Hotel. The PSFU Gala and Awards event was organized to give private sector players, government, and development partners a chance to network and seek more developmental partnerships.

PSFU used the Gala to unveil several partnerships including with UNHCR, UN Women, KCCA, and Uganda Baati. These partnerships will see private sector players partner with these organizations to explore business opportunities in refugee settlements, empower more women, and plant over one million trees around Kampala as a means to mitigate climate change issues.

The partnership with KCCA will see private-sector players plant over one million trees in the next five years around Kampala. Uganda Baati has already committed to providing hundreds of seedlings to support this initiative, with the first batch of these fruit seedlings already delivered and distributed to attendees of the PSFU Gala with a clear call to action – go home and plant a tree that will not only give you fruits but also improve the environment.

According to the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the tree initiative is timely and will help KCCA in combating climate change problems.

“Our city is facing a lot of climate change problems. Our green areas have reduced, and we are experiencing floods and other problems. On one hand, we are working to address the infrastructure problems while on the other hand addressing the climate issue. This partnership with PSFU and its members will go a long way in making Kampala greener. One million trees will greatly improve the beauty, weather, and quality of air in Kampala,” Kabuye explained.

The private sector continued to influence Uganda’s development in 2023, even amidst several challenges that affected the ease of doing business locally and across the region.

Speaking at the same gala, PSFU chairperson, Mr Humphrey Nzeyi, said that the private sector has this year recorded several positives which include influencing the tax and budgetary decisions of the country.

“In the 2023/24 annual budget, PSFU was instrumental in advocating for a better tax regime and budget allocations and to this end, 78% of the suggestions we made during the budget cycle were adopted by the Government in this year’s budget,” Nzeyi said.

Share this: Facebook

X

