Busy souks, beautiful beaches and enthralling culture… Morocco is the most visited destination in Africa, and it’s easy to see why.

But recent events – notably the horrific Morocco earthquake in September and the Isreal/ Palestine war – have caused travellers to question “is Morocco safe to visit?”, especially if they have pre-booked trips.

In this article, we’ll take a look at Moroccan safety as of now, including some things you can do to stay as safe as possible.

After impacts from the earthquake

On 8th September 2023, Morocco was rocked by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake. It happened close to Oukaïmedene, a popular Moroccan ski resort, but impacted Marrakech and was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria.

While it caused devastation in Oukaïmedene, with over 2,900 deaths and 5,500 injuries, most areas of Morocco remained unaffected. While it did impact Marrakech slightly, the city quickly recovered and welcomed tourists once again. In fact, visitors have been going to Marrakech in the last two months and their trips have been unaffected. The same is the case for Fez, Essaouira, Casablanca and the Sahara Desert.

The only areas that are still affected are the high Atlas Mountains, in particular the Oukaïmedene area – although trips to other parts of the range have still been going ahead.

Will there be another earthquake?

Now that the aftershocks have stopped, it’s unlikely that there will be another big earthquake any time soon. Before this one, the largest significant tectonic activity was in 2016, and before that 2004. Again, it is usually the Atlas Mountains that feel the effects of these the hardest – it’s not as much of a concern in Marrakech or other tourist destinations.

Is Morocco safe due to turmoil in the Middle East?

Israel declaring war on Hamas and subsequently bombing Palestine has shocked and appalled people around the globe, with many wondering about knock-on effects in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

While Morocco is Islamic and fully supports the Palestinian cause, there is nothing to think that the war will drastically affect the North African country. Unlike Jordan and Egypt, Morocco is nearly 4000 kilometres from Israel/ Palestine.

Protests have happened, some of them against Western governments supporting Israel. However, most locals are aware that tourists have nothing to do with how their government votes and acts!

Morocco and Israel normalised ties with Israel in 2020; the two countries aren’t allies but they also are not enemies. Unlike many other nations in the Islamic world, Morocco is open to Israeli travellers, but they have been recommended to avoid the country at the moment; regrettably, anti-Semitism is on the rise due to their government’s actions. Jewish travellers may also want to think carefully about visiting Morocco at the moment.

However, most tourists to Morocco will be unaffected by the current unrest further east.

General safety in Morocco

Morocco is generally a safe country, but there are some key precautions to consider before visiting.

Be careful as a solo female

Unfortunately, Morocco is a largely patriarchal society, which means that some solo female travellers have faced harassment when travelling. Dress conservatively (you don’t need to cover your head, but it’s a good idea to wear long trousers and cover your shoulders) and avoid walking around alone at night.

Don’t do anything illegal

Some laws in Morocco may be different to what you’re accustomed to, and it’s important to be fully aware of these while travelling to the country.

For instance, all drugs are illegal in Morocco, with jail fines of up to 30 years. If you’re visiting from parts of the US or Europe where Cannabis has been legalised, it’s very important to make sure you don’t have any on you when flying to the country (and don’t seek any out when you’re there!).

Unmarried couples are technically not allowed to share the same room in Morocco. Usually, this isn’t enforced, but do be mindful of this rule if it applies to you.

Gambling is a tricky subject. Islamic nations typically don’t allow the activity, but it is permitted in Morocco, with a few land-based casinos in the country. However, there are still restrictions, with nothing in them mentioned about online gambling.

Given that online casinos aren’t obviously allowed, it’s recommended to avoid playing them while you’re in the country to avoid any possible legal ramifications.

Be wary of scams

Scams can affect lots of travellers in Morocco. Common scams include inviting tourists into a shop for tea (there will be a charge somewhere) or asking them to read a postcard in English. Be aware of these possible scams and try to not fall for them whenever possible!

So, is Morocco safe right now?

While there’s a lot going on in the world right now, Morocco remains generally a safe place to visit. The tragic earthquake significantly impacted the high Atlas Mountains, but the rest of Morocco is open for tourists (and the last thing they want is for their flourishing tourist economy to collapse!). While there are some protests about the Israel/ Palestine war, these generally won’t affect tourists. So, do visit Morocco! It’s a beautiful, unique country with plenty to see.

