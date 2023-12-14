KAMPALA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) have held the Gender Equality Seal Awards in partnership with the Government of Uganda. 40 private sector companies have been awarded with the Gender Equality Seal (GES) Gold, Silver, and Bronze certification which is part of a global UNDP initiative promoting investment in systems that integrate gender equality within workplaces and business strategies. A further 50 companies received recognition for undertaking steps within the GES certification.

At the award ceremony, Diamond Trust Bank was awarded a Gold UNDP Gender Equality Seal.

This recognition comes after thorough evaluations by UNDP auditors affirming DTB’s commitment to gender equality and the establishment of robust systems and structures that champion gender inclusivity.

The Gender Equality Seal is a corporate benchmark organization striving to achieve and measure gender equality within their structures. It provides a framework aligned with the best practices in gender equality, creating an environment where every employee is empowered and treated with equality.

Uganda, a pioneer in gender equality and sustainability in Sub-Saharan Africa since 2016, attracted ninety companies to participate in the initiative. Notably, DTB emerged as one of the five banks to receive the Gold Seal from a pool of 26 commercial banks.

DTB has achieved a workforce of 56% women and 44% men, the UNDP audits highlighted DTB’s mature systems that actively promote gender inclusivity, ensuring women’s active participation in various banking roles.

