As part of celebrations to mark its 40th anniversary, Centenary Group has partnered with Roofings Group to plant 30 million trees nationwide, aimed at restoring Uganda’s forest cover.

The came shortly after Centenary Group’s groundbreaking of Uganda’s first Tier 3 Green data centre in Masaka.

The Executive Director of Centenary Bank, Joseph Kiwanuka Balikuddembe, said the environmental project reflects Centenary Foundation’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and its vision for a greener future.

He said the large-scale reforestation effort is set to transform the ecological landscape of the country, contributing significantly to the global fight against climate change.

“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, it’s imperative to look beyond business success and towards our lasting impact on the planet. This tree-planting initiative is our commitment to the earth and the future generations of Uganda. It’s more than just planting trees; it’s about cultivating a legacy of environmental stewardship and sustainable living,” Mr Balikuddembe said on Friday, 08 December 2023.

The CEO of Centenary Foundation, Annabel Ogwang-Okot added, “This project goes beyond environmental conservation. It’s about reaching the last mile, ensuring that our sustainability efforts uplift the most vulnerable communities. By integrating clean energy solutions, we are not only tackling climate change but also empowering communities with sustainable livelihoods, reinforcing our belief in a future where economic growth and environmental sustainability go hand in hand.”

Centenary Technology Services Steven Kirenga said the tree-planting project represents the heart of the company ethos.

“As we turn 40, we’re not just looking back at our achievements but also planting seeds for a future that is greener and more sustainable. Our vision is to create a legacy that transcends business, one that leaves a lasting, positive imprint on our environment and society,” he said.

