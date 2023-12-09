KAMPALA – C-Care, Ugand has awarded certificates to Teachers and Uganda Police officers that participated, in a 2-day Basic Life Support training, at C-Care IHK Hospital on December 6th and 8th in Namuwongo, Kampala.

The programme was organized in partnership with American Heart Association a non-profit organization that offers training skills for first responders on the appropriate first aid response and actions to take, in case an accident occurs before a victim is taken to the hospital for medical attention. C-Care is one of the first private hospitals in Uganda to get this kind of accreditation with specializes in Basic (BLS) and Advanced cardiac life support (ALS). The trainees of this programme were all awarded with certificates IN recognition of their training.

Mr. Opus Justin, the Deputy Traffic Commander, Kampala Metropolitan, who was the Guest of Honor appreciated the efforts that C-Care Uganda is putting into training those that are usually first responders.

Opus said, “Most of the people that usually reach the accident scenes first, usually do not know what to do and the victims sometimes do not make it but with such trainings the people get to know what to do in order to save lives. So, thank you so much C-Care for the big effort and work.”

“I also greatly appreciate the men and women here today that have listened to the call of the hospital and come through to learn and know what to do to make their work much more efficient,” he added.

Addressing the learners during the ceremony, Azhar Sandhoo, the Chief Operations Officer at C-Care Uganda, encouraged teachers and police officers to always be ready to offer a helping hand when needed and call for professional help when the situation is beyond their control.

Sandhoo said, “Thank you so much to all those that have participated in this training and so now when faced with an issue of a choking child or a case of near drowning you know what do. I also remind you to call a professional when the situation escalates or gets out of hand. So that together, we can continue to save as many lives as we can.

He added that the training was conducted as part of C-Care Uganda’s Corporate Social Responsibility, through which they support communities to bring positive change to people.

At the end of the awarding ceremony, Kisambira Yusuf, one of the trainees, thanked the C-Care team for organizing such an information filled session that will aid them do their job better and also share with their fellow colleagues some of the basic life skills acquired.

“I would like to take this opportunity and appreciate all our trainers here at C-Care for teaching us and equipping us with very important life skills that will enable us do our work much better in case we are faced with an emergency. We are ready to share some of this knowledge with our colleagues at work,” he remarked.

