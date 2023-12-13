WAKISO – The retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda – Henry Luke Orombi has asked Ugandans to emulate Jesus on servant leadership.

Orombi was on Tuesday speaking at Compassion International Uganda’s new National Director commissioning event held at Pastors Discipleship Network located in Bweyogerere.

He reminded that Jesus washed his subjects’ feet including those of his betrayers as a sign of equal and exemplary servant leadership.

“We are mindful of those God has called us to lead. If you go to Parliament, you are elected. If you’re appointed by an authority, you’re appointed to serve people. Even if you’re working in a bank, you’re serving people. Now what is so important for us is what we like maybe, in my opinion, is customer care. Customer Care is weak. You go to a particular place; you’re treated as if you’re a terrorist.”

“In servant leadership we are talking about, can we treat people with value? Can we allow people to feel that somebody has listened to me? Even if perhaps he has not given me anything but they will listen to me. Can we allow people to know as leaders, we are called to lead people because without people you cannot be a leader? And therefore, you ride on the shoulders of people who look to you.”

He added, “Many of these people may not have much in terms of understanding. They trust your knowledge and your understanding, and they hope that you know where you’re taking them, and so if you are going to serve people, value them, treat them as human beings.

Archbishop Emeritus challenged the leaders to feel the pain of their subjects because they are looking for a positive answer.

“So if I’m raised to serve people, then I need to be close to them, walk with them, understand what they’re going through, see their pain, participate in their pain, and be part of the whole thing. I’m called to lead and they’re looking to follow me.”

Orombi decried the lack of integrity and corruption by leaders which has stunted the growth and development.

“The other people are struggling and one person has accumulated. Jesus said, what will it profit a man if he gains a whole world but loses his soul? After all, at the end of your life, it’s only a coffin, not even a king-size bed you have.”

Mr. Lenny Mugisha, Outgoing National Director – Compassion International who has served for nine and a half years and now been promoted to Senior Regional Director of Program – Africa, said, “This occasion presents us with a unique opportunity to pass on leadership in a manner that honors God and underscores the significance of committed, God-honoring leadership in the work we undertake. We acknowledge and count our blessings for the remarkable journey thus far and the distance He has carried us. This is the first time Compassion Uganda is passing on the leadership mantle in this manner, and it speaks to our commitment to always safeguard our leadership, as it is a great anchor for all the work we do in the country.”

He noted that besides the commissioning of the new National Director, the ceremony marks a significant milestone of 43 years of Compassion’s ministry to children and youth in Uganda. Currently, he revealed that the organization serves more than 142,000 children in partnership with 485 churches in the country.

Mugisha underscored Compassion International’s efforts to grow and advance outcomes for more children and youth more quickly.

Mr. Emmanuel Ahimbisibwe, the Incoming National Director, says, “We are thankful to God that currently, Compassion International Uganda is ministering to over 142,000 babies, children, and youth, but we are also aware that over 9 million Children in Uganda still live in great need. We hope to expand our outreach and enhance our impact for the benefit of more children and youth in the country.

“…I take on the leadership of Compassion International Uganda, with a reminder that my life is not an accident. Every moment is fully known to God, and I will, therefore, step into the new call with the confidence that He has everything that would have worried us all figured out.”

Together with his team, Ahimbisibwe said they shall strive to demonstrate authentic Godly leadership that will be exemplified in servant, transparent, and open leadership.

He noted that currently, a minimum of 70% growth goes to Northern and North Eastern Uganda, where poverty is most prevalent. “In FY24, 90% of our growth will be in these two regions. We shall also re-imagine what it means and takes to ministry to the Urban poor especially those in high-risk areas like slums.”

He also revealed that they will re-engineer and expand their ministry to refugee children given the entry into Uganda of an additional 34,436 refugees (18,245 from South Sudan and 16,191 from DRC), this year, summing up the refugee statistics in Uganda to 1,561,634 (57% from South Sudan, 32% from DRC,3% from Somali and 3% from Burundi).

“This happened without any expansion in our infrastructural capacity. They live in dire need of shelter, food, access to water and sanitation, education, and psychosocial support, to mention but a few. Of these, 861,619 (55%) are Children. We cannot ignore their plight. We shall therefore harness the new program model opportunities to contribute in reversing the trajectory of their circumstances. We already have an existing partnership with Madi-West Nile Diocese serving refugees in four camps. We will use our lessons from that space to scale our contribution.”

About Compassion International Uganda

Compassion International is a child advocacy ministry pairing compassionate people with impoverished children. Founded in 1980, Compassion International Uganda partners with over 485 churches to serve more than 142,135 children in Uganda Compassion International’s desired outcome is for children to grow into thriving followers of Jesus who positively influence their world. To achieve this, the youth receive interventions during infancy and childhood, including nutrition.

