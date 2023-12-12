KAMPALA – Uganda boasts of 6760 Licensed Lawyers according to the website of the Judiciary of the Republic of Uganda and has 1,171 Licensed Law Firms. 147 Law Firms were nominated and 62 law firms were voted by people ass the best Law firms in Uganda for the year 2023/2024, according to Public Opinions & Council for Sustainable Peace and Development.

Public Opinions since 2009 has been recognizing the best-performing companies and organizations within and outside Uganda. They are recognizing Law Firms in Uganda which are committed to the attainment of Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development.

“Not all law firms respect the rights of workers especially the Female workers, not all Law firms support productive corporate Social Responsibility (PROBONO), Not all Law Firms in Uganda are loyal to the clients- we are set to recognize the best 70 law Firms in Uganda, Luzindana Adam Buyinza Team Leader of Public Opinions stated.”

The Firms were ranked on the List of the Best 62 Law Firms in Uganda because of their commitment to;

Supporting Productive Corporate Social Responsibility (PROBONO)

Respecting Rights of Workers especially Junior Employees

Employing Female Lawyers

Understanding Uganda Vision 2040 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)

Promoting and Upholding International Best Practices and Standards

Payment of Taxes

Competence

Hard-Working and Focused Lawyers

Commitment to Quality Services

Loyalty to clients

Leadership (More Than a Title)

Accountability to Clients

Sense of Fairness or “Rough Justice

The Uganda Best 62 Law Firms in Uganda Recognized by Public Opinions & Asia Africa Development Council (ADCO,New Delhi India).

Public Opinions also recognized and accredited Prominent Lawyers such as; Mr Edwin Karugire, Mr Cephas Birugyi Kagyenda, Dr Allan Shonubi, Mr. Justus Karuhanga, Mr Apollo Nelson Makubuya, Haji Usama Ssebuwufu, among others.

Since 2009, Public Opinions has recognized numerous companies, organizations and personalities including H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who was recognized with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award as The Uganda Peace and Development Champion . Over 300 Companies and Organizations have been accredited by Public Opinions such as Diamond Trust Bank,Roko Construction, Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), World Bank, USAID, European Union, SMS Construction, Riley Packaging Limited, Heifer International, Standard Chartered Bank Limited.

