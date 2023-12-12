KAMPALA – Uganda boasts of 6760 Licensed Lawyers according to the website of the Judiciary of the Republic of Uganda and has 1,171 Licensed Law Firms. 147 Law Firms were nominated and 62 law firms were voted by people ass the best Law firms in Uganda for the year 2023/2024, according to Public Opinions & Council for Sustainable Peace and Development.
Public Opinions since 2009 has been recognizing the best-performing companies and organizations within and outside Uganda. They are recognizing Law Firms in Uganda which are committed to the attainment of Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development.
“Not all law firms respect the rights of workers especially the Female workers, not all Law firms support productive corporate Social Responsibility (PROBONO), Not all Law Firms in Uganda are loyal to the clients- we are set to recognize the best 70 law Firms in Uganda, Luzindana Adam Buyinza Team Leader of Public Opinions stated.”
The Firms were ranked on the List of the Best 62 Law Firms in Uganda because of their commitment to;
- Supporting Productive Corporate Social Responsibility (PROBONO)
- Respecting Rights of Workers especially Junior Employees
- Employing Female Lawyers
- Understanding Uganda Vision 2040 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)
- Promoting and Upholding International Best Practices and Standards
- Payment of Taxes
- Competence
- Hard-Working and Focused Lawyers
- Commitment to Quality Services
- Loyalty to clients
- Leadership (More Than a Title)
- Accountability to Clients
- Sense of Fairness or “Rough Justice
The Uganda Best 62 Law Firms in Uganda Recognized by Public Opinions & Asia Africa Development Council (ADCO,New Delhi India).
- Shonubi, Musoke & Co.Advocates
Plot 14 Hannington Road
(on Kintu Road (Siad Barre) Ave)
O. Box 3213 Kampala
Tel: +(256) (414) 233204 /230384 /233114
Fax : +(256) (414) 230388
Email: mail@shonubimusoke.co.ug
Web: www. shonubimusoke.co.ug
Expertise:Commercial and Corporate Law,Litigation and Arbitration
- Katende, Ssempebwa & Co Advocates
Plot 20 Kampala Road, Radiant House
Kampala-Uganda
Tel: 041 4233770/041 4233908
Speciality:Legal and advisory services including Transactional & Advisory services, Litigation & Alternative Dispute Resolution, Intellectual Property and Business Support
- K & K Advocates
K&K Chambers
Plot 5A2, Acacia Avenue Kololo
O. Box 6061, Kampala, Uganda
Tel: +256 393 276464
Email: advocates@kandk.co.ug
Web:www.kandk.co.ug
Speciality: Commercial Law,Oil and Gas, Banking and Finance
- Buwule & Mayiga Advocates
Plot 23A Akii Bua Road, Nakasero Opposite Britam
Phone:+256 414 344 746
Email:buma@buwuleandmayiga.com
Web: www. buwuleandmayiga.com
- MMAKS Advocates
4th Floor,Redstone House,
Plot 7 Bandali Rise, Bugolobi,
Kampala, UGANDA.
O. Box 7166, Kampala, UGANDA
Tel: 0393 260330 or 0393 260016
Tel: 0393 260017 or 0393 260331
Email:info@ug.africalegalnetwork.com
Web:www.ug.africalegalnetwork.com
Web: www.www.mmaks.co.ug
- Kasirye Byaruhanga & Co Advocates
Clement Hill Road, Off Nile Avenue
O. Box 10946, Kampala, Uganda
Tel: (0) 312 260 558
Email: lawyer@lawyer.co.ug
Web:www.lawyer.co.ug
- Birungyi, Barata & Associates
Plot 14 Archer Road, Kampala
+256 414 348669
info@taxconsultants.co.ug
Web:www.taxconsultants.co.ug
Speciality:Tax Services, Corporate and Commercial Advisory Services
- Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA)
KAA HOUSE, Plot 41 Nakasero Road,
O. Box 9566, Kampala.
Tel: +256 312 244 100
Fax: +256 414 349 954
E-mail: info@kaa.co.ug
Specialty: Infrastructure, Oil, Gas and Constitutional Law
- S & L Advocates
Plot 14, Mackinnon Road
S&L Chambers
Plot 14, Mackinnon Road, Nakasero
Kampala Uganda
T: +256 392 250 013
F: +256 414 230521
Email:sebalulule@sebalulule.co.ug
Web: sebalulule.co.ug
Specialty: Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources
- Musangala Advocates & Solicitors
Plot 13, Mukwano Courts
Buganda Road, Floor 4
Suite 401-402, Kampala-Uganda
Tel : +256 (0) 414-663-552
Tel: : +256 (0) 776-692-043
Email : simonpetermusangala@gmail.com
Specialty: Civil Litigation, Corporate & Commercial Law
- ABMARK Associates
ABMAK Chambers
Plot 37A Windsor Crescent, Kololo
O. Box 40431 Kampala, UGANDA
Tel: +256 326 100 375
Email: info@abmak.org
Web: www. abmak.org
Specialty:Mining, Oil and Electricity
- AF Mpanga Advocates
4th Floor DFCU Towers 26 Kyadondo Road
Nakasero Kampala Uganda.
Email: info@afmpanga.com
Email: david.mpanga@afmpanga.com
Tel:+256 312 179 750 |+256 312 26 757
Tel: +256 414 233 616 | +256 414 254 540
Specialty: Banking and Finance, Intellectual Property and Construction
- Ligomarc Advocates
Floor Western Wing
Social Security House
Plot 4 Jinja Road
O. Box 8230 Kmapala
Tel:+256 414 255801
Tel: +256 312 264154
Email: ligomarc@ligomarc.com
Web: www.ligomarc.com
Specialty:Infrastructure Projects, Energy and Mining
- Arcadia Advocates
Acacia Place,
Plot 6 Acacia Avenue (Opposite Uganda Law Society offices).
O. Box 28987Kampala, Uganda
Tel:+256 393 106 022
Tel: +256 414 259 948
Email: info@arcadialaw.co.ug
Web: www.arcadialaw.co.ug
Specialty:Natural Resources Law, Banking and Finance
- KTA Advocates
Floor 3, Plot 4 Hannington Road Kampala
O. Box 37366, Kampala Uganda
Tel: +256 414 530 114 / +256 414 531 078
Web: www.ktaadvocates.com
Expertise:Commercial Litigation and Transactions, Banking and Finance
- ORTUS Africa
Plot 2 Lugard Road Nakasero
O Box 26440, Kampala, Uganda
Tel: +256 (0) 417 120 400
Tel:+256 (0) 417 120 401
- Agaba Muhairwe & Co. Advocates
Plot 24A Akii Bua Road, Nakasero
First floor Britam House
O.Box 8700 Kampala – Uganda
Tel: +256 414 252069
Tel: +256 750 067832
Web: www.agabamuhairwe.com
- AKN Advocates
Wing B, 3rd Floor
Logogo House – Lugogo Bypass
Tel: 0393 208 808
Email: akn@akn.ug
Web:www.akn.ug
- ALP East Africa Advocates
Lotis Towers, 5th Floor Plot 16 Mackinnon Road,
O. Box 28611 Kampala
Tel: +256 41 4671997
- AMBER Advocates and Solicitors
6th floor Lourdel Towers,
Plot 1 Lourdel Road
Adjacent to Ministry of Public Service
Kampala – Uganda
Phone:+256 414 697 546
Mobile: +256 781 025 650
E-mail:info@amberadvocates.com
Specialty:Labour Law, Litigation & Dispute Resolution
- Angualia Busiku & Co. Advocates
BMK House, 4th Floor, Suite No.402
Plot 4-5 Nyabong Road, Wampewo Avenue
Mobile: +256774477656
Mobile: +256772444607
Tel: +256414692656.
Email: angualia@lawyers-uganda.com
Specialty:Construction and Business Law,Oil and Gas Law
- Buwembo And Company Advocates
Plot 48 BCA Chambers, Rashid Khamis Road
Box 21841 Kampala, Uganda
Tel: (+256) 414 341 335
Email: info@buwemboadvocates.com
Web: www. buwemboadvocates.com
- Byenkya, Kihika & Co. Advocates
4th Floor Spear House
Jinja Rd Kampala, Uganda
Tel: +256 312 266 266
Tel: +256 312 261 126
Web: co.ug
Specialty:Corporate Law,Intellectual Property, Energy and Infrastructure Law
- CR Amanya Advocates & Solicitors
Claire Amanya Rukundo Kakeeto-Managing Partner
Plot 49, Salim Bay Road.
PO Box 2263 Kampala, Uganda (East Africa)
Tel: +(256) 414530835
- Cristal Advocates
4th Floor Padre Pio House
Plot 32 Lumumba Avenue
O. Box 1769 Kampala Uganda
Tel: +256 414 671274
Email:admin@cristaladvocates.com
Web: www.cristaladvocates.com
Specialty:Taxation, Energy and Infrastructure
- Engoru Mutebi Advocates
Ground Floor, Rwenzori House,
Plot 1 Lumumba Avenue, P.O. Box 22510, Kampala.
Tel:+ 256 (0) 414 231 393
Tel: + 256 (0) 414 231 394
Email: engorumutebi@engorumutebi.co.ug
Web: engorumutebi.co.ug
- Fides Legal Advocates
Plot 1/3 Coral Crescent
Off Lower Kololo Terrace, Kampala
Tel: +256 39 2178564
- Greystone Advocates
Plot 41, Bukoto St,
Tel:+256 755 900308
Tel:+256 785 018248
Email:admin@greystoneadvocates.com
- H & G Advocates
2nd Floor, H&G Chambers
29A, Lumumba Avenue
O. Box 7026,Kampala Uganda
Phone: +256 414 234483/4/5
Fax: +256 414 234486
Website: http://handgadvocates.com/
- Justitia Law Advocates
Plot 2, Parliamentary Avenue
2nd Floor Jumbo Plaza
Suite A 14 Kampala Uganda
O. Box 3243 Kampala Uganda
Tel: +256 414 503059
- Kabega, Bogezi And Bukenya Advocates
KIRA House, Plot 4, Pilkington Road
3rd Floor, Rm 47/48
Phone: +256 414 – 340453
Mob: +256 77248 0715
Email: info@kbb-advocates.com
- Bluebell Legal,Advocates
Plot 90/92 Kanjokyja Street
Kamwokya
3rd Floor Kanjokya House
Tel:+256 414 250 045
Email: info@kpavocates.com
- Kaganzi & Co. Advocates
Plot 90 Ben Kiwanuka Street Kob House
2nd Floor Suite 10 & 11
O BOX 29105 Kampala – Uganda
Phone: +256 394816581(Kla)
Phone: +256 394816581(Mbra)
Mail:info@akacadvocates.com
- Kaggwa and Kaggwa Advocates
Plot 23, Lumumba Avenue
3rd Floor, Soliz House
O Box 6624 Kampala, Uganda.
Tel:+256 414 342 929
Tel:+256 (0) 772474695
Email:advocates@kaggwalaw.com
Web: www.kaggwalaw.com
- Kakuru & Co. Advocates
Plot 7&9 Second Street Industrial Area
First Floor Suite F-5
Kinyara Sugar Building, Kampala
Tel:+256 41 4252397
Email:info@kakuruadvocates.co.ug
Web: kakuruadvocates.co.ug
- Kalikumutima And Co. Advocates
Plot No. 4 Pilkington Road
Colline House, 2nd Floor
O. Box 71218, Kampala – Uganda
Tel: +256 200 909 022
Tel: +256 39 613 416
Email: info@kalikumutima.com
Email: kalikumutima1advocates@gmail.com
Web: www.kalikumutima.com
- Adalci Advocates
4th Floor Block C, Lugogo House
Plot 42 Lugogo Bypass
O. Box 103973 GPO Kampala, Uganda
Tel: +256 200 909009
Email: info@adalci.co.ug
Web:www.adalci.co.ug
- Kashillingi Rugaba & Associates Advocates
FLAT 8, 3RD FLOOR JOCASA HOUSE
PLOT 14 NAKASERO RD Kampala Uganda
Phone: +256 758 771177
- Ivory Advocates
House 42
54 Kanjokya Street, Kamwokya
Tel: +256 (0) 414 530 844
Tel: +256 (0) 393 228 339
Email: law@ivoryadvocates.com
Web: www.ivoryadvocates.com
- KSMO Advocates
Crested Towers
5th Floor, Short Tower,
Plot 17 Hannington Road.
Box 23064 Kampala.
Email: ksmo@ksmo.co.ug
Telephone: (+256) 414-237796
Tel: (+256) 393-111 708
- Kyagaba & Otatiina Advocates
3rd Floor UEDCL Towers
Plot 37, Nakasero Road
PO Box 24790 Kampala,
Speciality: Banking and Finance
- Lex Uganda Advocates & Solicitors
Plot 1 Colville Street, 8th Floor
Communications House
Tel: +256 414 344172
Email: partners@lexuganda.com
Speciality:Employment, Corporate and Commercial Practice
- Magezi, Ibale & Co. Advocates
1st floor Reco House
Plot 25. Nkurumah Road.
Tel: +256 772885996
Tel: +256 414235740 / 256718
Tel:+256 393370090 /1
Email:info@wakili.co.ug
Specialty: Company Law, Banking and Finance
- MNA Advocates
Plot 7/9, 2nd Street Industrial Area
Kinyara Building Flat 1 ,2nd floor
O Box 34704, Kampala-Uganda
Telephone: +256-414 505 612
E-mail: admin@mnaadvocates.co.ug
Web: mnaadvocates.co.ug
- Bytelex Advocates
Plot 52B,
Ntinda 2 Rd Lower Naguru,
Kampala Uganda
Telephone: +256 414671057
Web: com
Best in Startups, Technology and Venture Capital
- Mugalula & Omalla Advocates
Kira House next to collins House Mall
(Opposite Nic building)3rd floor suite No.49
4.pilkington Road
P.O.Box 7538 KAMPALA
Tel:0414694105 / 0772425729
Email:info@mugalulaomalla.com
Email: mj@mugalulaomalla.com
Email: od@mugalulaomalla.com
- Muhumuza-Kiiza Advocates & Legal Consultants
Millenium Plaza 2nd Floor
Plot 69 Spring Rd, Bugolobi
Kampala – Uganda
Email: admin@mkadvocates.ug
Tel: 256 393 513953
Web: www.mkadvocates.ug
- Mukumbya Musoke Advocates
2nd Floor UNICALO House,
Plot 11 Archer Road, Kololo,
O. Box 983 Kampala, Uganda
Email: mma@mukumbyamusoke.com
Phone: +(256) 414 699 363
- Mulindwa Associates & Co. Advocates
Plot 2240 Diplomate Zone
Kansanga Ggaba Road
Box 34142 Kampala Uganda
Tel:+256 392 003 417
- Nambale, Nerima & Co. Advocates & Legal Consultants
Suite 9-W, 9th Floor
Commercial Plaza plot 7
Kampala Road
BOX 7217, Kampala Uganda
Tel: +256-414-252-698
+256-414-345-001
Email: Inquire@nnadvocates.com
- Nangwala Rezida & Co Advocates
Plot 9,Suite 3B,3rd Floor
Yusuf Lule Road
PO Box 10304Kampala
Phone: +256 41 4234418
Phone: +256 200922336
Website: https://www.nare.co.ug
- Onyango Advocates
Plot 182, House B,
Bunga – Ggaba Road, Kampala, Uganda
Tel:+256 414 666 242
Tel:+256 392 003 495
Tel:+256 701 666 244
- Orima & Co Advocates
Plot 3 Wampewo Close
Kololo – Kampala, Uganda
Tel: +256 414 673 883
- OS Kagere Advocates
Third Floor, Soliz House
Plot 23 Lumumba Avenue, Nakasero
Box 6639, Kampala
+256) (414) 255477 / 690480
- AHA Advocates
Plot 3, Parliament Avenue
Raja Chambers -Annex A.G. 006
Kampala, Uganda
Phone: +256 78209-4272
Phone: +256 758766681
Email 1: info@ahalegalug.com
Email 2: ahaadvocates@gmail.com
- OSH Advocates, Solicitors and Legal Consultants
2nd Floor, West Wing,
Commercial Plaza Kampala – Uganda
Tel: +256 392 175 929
Email: osh@osh.co.ug
- Pace Advocates
Plot 33 Lumumba Avenue
2nd Floor Interservice Tower
Kampala Uganda
Box 27960 Kampala Uganda
Tel: 0779220005
- Signum Advocates
3rd Floor, Unicalo House
Archer Road, Plot 11, Kololo
O. Box 100326 Kampala, Uganda
Tel:(+256) 200-906-556
Tel: (+256) 785-899-945
Email: partners@signumadvocates.com
Web: www.signumadvocates.com
- Sipil Law Associates
Unit 5, 3rd Floor, Jocasa House,
Plot 14 Nakasero Road
O. Box 4180 Kampala, Uganda
Email:info@sipilawuganda.com
Phone:+256 393 272 921
Phone:+256 414 235 391
Phone:+256 752 403 763
- Twinobusingye Severino & Co. Advocates
P Plaza, 1st Floor Suite 111,
Plot 61/67 Nkrumah Road, Kampala. Uganda, East Africa
P.O. Box 28322, Kampala, Uganda, East Africa.
Phone:(256) 414 343 617
Office Email:info@tseverinoadvocates.com
- Verma & Partners
Verma & Partners 3rd Floor, Fil Courts
Plot 88 Luthuli Avenue
Bugolobi Kampala
O. Box 7595 Kampala-Uganda
Tel: +256 393 261977
Tel: +256 706 261977
Web:https://vermapartners.co.ug
- Walusimbi Co. & Advocates
5th Floor Kampala Boulevard Building
Kampala-Uganda
+256 709-800100
+256 393-215896
Email:walusimbi@walusimbiadvocates.com
Email: info@walusimbiadvocates.com
Web: walusimbiadvocates.com
Public Opinions also recognized and accredited Prominent Lawyers such as; Mr Edwin Karugire, Mr Cephas Birugyi Kagyenda, Dr Allan Shonubi, Mr. Justus Karuhanga, Mr Apollo Nelson Makubuya, Haji Usama Ssebuwufu, among others.
Since 2009, Public Opinions has recognized numerous companies, organizations and personalities including H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who was recognized with the Responsible Investment Global Certification Award as The Uganda Peace and Development Champion. Over 300 Companies and Organizations have been accredited by Public Opinions such as Diamond Trust Bank,Roko Construction, Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), World Bank, USAID, European Union, SMS Construction, Riley Packaging Limited, Heifer International, Standard Chartered Bank Limited.