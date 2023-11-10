Youthful Ugandan businessman and Pharmacist Stanley Ssempijja of Sage Buyers (an iPhone dealership in Uganda) and socialite Sheila Gashumba have won big at the 7th edition of The Entrepreneur Africa Awards after they won Young Entrepreneur and Brand Influencing categories respectively.

The Entrepreneur Africa Awards is Africa’s biggest entrepreneurship awards project on the continent at the moment. Now in its 7th edition, this award project has impacted over 60,000 entrepreneurs and businesses, directly and indirectly.

It also reaches more than 40million people globally through massive online and offline media promotions, nominations/voting activities, word of mouth, and multinational volunteer activities.

Speaking to this website upon receiving the news, Ssempijja said he was glad that his efforts in business and trying to uplift young people through positive motivation is paying off in ways that he could not fathom.

“My mission has been to have an iPhone for every Ugandan but now that I see the scale of Sage Buyers recognized across the continent, maybe I should consider growing the business continentally as well.” Ssempijja said.

Sage Buyers is a one stop centre for all Apple products in the country extending the products to millions of Ugandans across the country. Started as an SME after Ssempijja finished his university studies, the business has grown to serve many Ugandans using walk-ins and deliveries for every desired Apple product.

The two winners will be honored at an exclusive award dinner that will be held at The Lekki Coliseum, Leki Phase 1 in Lagos Nigeria.

The award dinner is an upscale event that brings together startups and accomplished entrepreneurs from across industries, and from across Nigeria and some other African countries, for an evening of networking, celebration, and reward for enterprise and innovation.

“As a winner, you shall be given VIP treatment at the TEA Awards dinner where you will be presented with a gold plaque and Certificate of Award in front of hundreds of other industry leaders from across the continent.” Read the statement from organizers.

