KAMPALA – Parents have been urged to effectively plan for their school-going children who will be starting their vacations (holidays) in the coming weeks.

Jeremiah Mugerwa, the President of Kitebi Old Teachers and Students Association (KOTASA) urged parents to expose their children to the life they went through during their (parent’s) childhood, which has led the children to rely on their parents for everything even in an age they would be leading their own life.

He was speaking during the function to dedicate P7 candidates ahead of their final exams

“This is a caution to the parents, that even when the exams are done, clearly, you know there is that excitement that comes along with completing the exams, and normally, parents tend to become loose and they are not hands-on with their children. However, I caution you that is not the end of life,” Mugerwa said.

He urged parents to engage their children in practical skills, computer learning, and domestic work including anything that keeps them busy.

“Anything that keeps them focused so that we don’t give chance and room for them to become dormant and lousy,” he added.

“And at the end of the day, the entire career as far as academics is concerned will be put in jeopardy but when we work together, engage them, make sure that they have something to do, and maybe by the time results are back, it will be value-added and they’ll be adding something tangible.”

He said their many bad elements that are waiting to misuse them.

He said parents should be close to their children and talk to them to understand the hurdles they face and guide them.

Mugerwa said it is easy for parents to discover when their children are engaging in questionable activities if they take the time to talk to them.

Old students of Kitebi Primary School under their umbrella association the Kitebi Old Teachers and Students Association also prayed for P7 candidates and donated sanitary towels and pens ahead of their final exams.

Mr. Joseph Mugaya Saalongo, the Kitebi Primary School Head Teacher commended the students association for the good gesture.

He assured old students that the school has prepared pupils very well to do their final examinations.

PLE will be conducted from November 7th–9th, 2023, starting with the briefing of the candidates.

Kitebi Primary School is a government of Uganda-sponsored school located in Rubaga Division, Kampala District.

