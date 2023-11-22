The Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court at Buganda Road has sentenced four (4) illegal loggers to eighteen months in imprisonment.

They were arrested by the National Forestry Authority (NFA) law enforcement officers and Environment Police Force in Mabira Central Forest Reserve (CFR) on 28th October 2023.

The sentenced loggers are; Gerald Mugisha, Joseph Ssekungu, Michael Anguzu and a one Matovu.

The offences were; illegal cutting of trees, illegal charcoal burning and carrying out prohibited activities in the central forest reserve contrary to section 14 (1) (d) and (2) of the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act, 2003.

NFA has since appealed to all the forest reserves’ adjacent communities, the general public and the local authorities to remain vigilant and report any suspected illegal activities

