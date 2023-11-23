KAMPALA – A new report from Caribou Digital in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation reveals Uganda’s young creatives need more knowledge and skills to thrive in the digital age, which directly supports better livelihoods and increased employment opportunities. Government agencies, development partners, and donors play a critical role in better preparing young creatives for success.

The report presents a range of recommendations and insights, including the need for a skills ecosystem that fosters collaboration between various stakeholders, government support for skilling initiatives, and the importance of nurturing public and private spaces for creatives to practice and showcase their work.

Exploring the Digital Frontier: Kisakye’s Journey

This report delves deep into the experiences of young creatives in Uganda’s cultural and creative industries (CCIs) as they adapt to digitalization-driven changes, focusing on the skills they need to succeed in this new era. Kisakye, a 30-year-old singer in Kampala, embodies the aspirations and challenges of countless young creatives. Balancing a nine-to-five office job during the week and performing at local restaurants and bars on evenings and weekends, Kisakye is on a mission to make music her full-time career. She has harnessed the power of social media, using platforms like Instagram and YouTube to cultivate her audience and build her online presence. For Kisakye, social media is not just a marketing tool; it’s a critical part of her journey as an aspiring musician. Kisakye’s story is one of many featured in Caribou Digital’s groundbreaking report.

The digital age has revolutionized CCIs, providing emerging artists like Kisakye with new avenues to create and distribute their creative products and services. Platforms like social media and e-commerce have expanded their reach to a global audience, freeing them from traditional intermediaries and offering opportunities for income generation.

However, as CCIs evolve in the digital age, skilling young creatives becomes a complex challenge. Formal education often falls short in equipping them with the rapidly evolving digital skills required in the sector. In an era where digitalization plays a crucial role in economic transformation, there remains a lack of research to understand the extent of digital skills gaps in Africa’s creative landscape.

Charting a Path Forward

Caribou Digital and its partners recognize the significance of empowering young creatives in Uganda to thrive in the digital age. The report highlights the enthusiasm with which young creatives have embraced digital technologies, the value of incorporating technology into their work, and the importance of continuous skilling to remain competitive and innovative.

The report launch event at the Kampala International Theatre Week on November 23 is a call to action. Government agencies, international CCI support organizations, donors and development partners, skills providers, non-profit organizations, and all stakeholders are invited to join the celebration and engage in meaningful conversations to support the growth of CCI in Uganda.

