KAMPALA – Loxea, a subsidiary of CFAO Motors Uganda says it now offering car rental services on a short-term basis.

Under the new development announced yesterday, short-term rental services cater to a wide range of mobility needs including a period of 1 to 30 days.

The new tailor-made menu also has alternatives ranging from daily rentals (1-6 days), weekly rentals (7-14-21 days), and monthly rentals (the full 30 days)

Officials said the new arrangement is designed to meet the mobility requirements of customers regardless of whether they require a driver or not.

“Short-term rental, a key service under Loxea, is a solution that exudes flexibility and convenience,” officials said in a statement, adding that: It is designed to meet your mobility requirements, regardless of whether you require a driver or not.”

“This service is all about offering you complete freedom in terms of booking duration – ranging from as little as a single day to an entire month,” officials said.

Rates and Inclusions

Rates for Loxea’s services are comprehensive and include the cost of comprehensive insurance, which adds a layer of assurance for customers.

In the event of any unforeseen circumstances or roadside issues, Loxea ensures that customers have access to professional assistance. These services are backed by AA Uganda, a testament to the commitment to quality and safety.

For customers who require the services of a driver, Loxea has defined daily charges. If you’re staying within town, you can have a driver for $20 per day. If your journey takes you beyond town, the upcountry rate is $40 per day, exclusive of VAT.

Customers should be aware that while the rates are inclusive of maintenance and insurance costs, fuel charges are not included. It is the responsibility of the client to cover fuel costs. However, the vehicle is delivered with a full tank, and it is expected to be returned in the same condition.

The allowed daily mileage for the initial 7 days is 600 km. After this initial period, a generous monthly cap of 6,000 km is established, ensuring that customers have the flexibility to cover their journey requirements.

It’s essential to note that excess kilometers are billed at a rate of $0.50 cents, ensuring that customers have a transparent understanding of any additional charges.

In addition, Loxea emphasizes the importance of comprehensively insuring its vehicles. However, it is crucial to note that any excess policy costs not covered by insurance will be covered by the customer. Furthermore, it’s important to understand that comprehensive insurance does not extend to the loss of tools, tires, or accessory parts.

Additionally, passengers in the vehicle are not covered by comprehensive insurance, so any incidents concerning passengers would need to be addressed through other means.

Terms of Payment

Loxea operates with a 100% payment in advance policy. This approach ensures that the customer’s obligations are met in a straightforward and transparent manner.

Share this: Facebook

X

