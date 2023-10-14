KAMULI – The Fire and Rescue Services in Kamuli are investigating a fire outbreak that occurred at Kamuli Girls Primary School, situated in Bukwenge Cell, Sabawali Parish, Kamuli Municipality, Kamuli District leaving pupils property-less.

This unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, the 14th of October 2023, at approximately midnight. Fire engulfed one of the dormitories for the P7 candidates, totaling 101 pupils.

“Swift action by the matron ensured the safe evacuation of the students to a secure location, averting potential harm as the fire escalated,” said Kasadha Michael – Busoga North police spokesperson.

“Our Fire and Rescue Services team successfully extinguished the flames. Regrettably, the pupils’ belongings, including bedding, metallic cases containing books, and personal effects, were all consumed by the fire.”

Police say preliminary investigations indicate that the fire originated from an unoccupied lower bed. The student on the upper bed felt the heat and promptly reported it to the matron.

Upon receiving the alert, the matron attempted to combat the fire with an extinguisher during its early stages. Despite the efforts of the staff, the fire proved uncontrollable and priority was given to evacuation of students over belongings.

