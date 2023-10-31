BUYENDE – Police have dismissed one of their own from the force on accusations of scandalous behaviour after he allegedly raped a housewife who had gone to report a case of domestic violence against her.

A 30-year-old housewife, from Kalambo village, Ndolwe sub-county, had gone to report a case of domestic violence, against her husband, before she was reportedly raped by D/IP Balikowa Godfrey, the in-charge CID at Namusita police.

SCP Enanga Fred – Police Spokesperson noted that team of 3 police officers, went to her home to arrest her husband, but they did not find him at home.

“The victim feared to return to her home until when the husband is arrested. At around 6:30 pm, the officer asked the victim to be with him, since he had found a place for her to sleep. He instead drove her to his home in Nakabira police barracks, bought her food and drinks, and afterwards sexually assaulted her, on two occasions. In the morning, at around 9 am, he dropped the victim near Namusita police post and promised to arrest her husband.”

Enanga adds, “During daytime, the victim’s husband Odere Ronald, was arrested, and a statement was recorded from him. The two parties were prevailed upon, and the husband paid for his wife’s treatment, whom she had assaulted. The victim reported her second case of rape in the region and the suspect was arrested.”

Police warned all female victims and suspects at police to be extra cautious, when dealing with officers of the opposite sex.

“The victim was vulnerable, when he took her into his room, and conducted himself in a scandalous manner, by sexually assaulting her. As the UPF we do strongly condemn such acts of abuse of authority by a few bad elements in the force. We continue to maintain our zero tolerance against acts of sexual violence against vulnerable women. The suspect is to be arraigned in court for Rape.”

