President Yoweri Museveni has elevated five Colonels to Brigadier and promoted 15 Lieutenant Colonels to full Colonels. Those promoted to brigadier include John Musoke, the second in command of the 4Tth Division, John Patrick Otongo, the second in command of 2ND Division, James Muhwezi, the commandant of Airforce College Nakasongola, Richard Rubongoya, commandant of Air Force Base in Gulu, and Wyclif Keita, the commandant of Uganda Military Academy Kabamba.



Brigadier is the fourth highest rank in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF. A Brigadier is a one-star General. This is after Major General (two stars), Lieutenant General (three stars), and General (four stars). Among those promoted to the rank of Colonel is Peter Rusherure, a military attache to the Uganda police force during the reigns of the former Inspector General of Police, Gen Edward Kale Kayihura.



The others are Justus Kambale Musenene, Joseph Magira Wasibi, Israel Kaheru Bagenda, Herman W Mukasa, Patrick Opira, Richard Butungi, John Mango Baraza, James Muhumuza, Robert Koch, Rukonge Victor Busobozi, Francis Makoma, Eliasson Kugumisiriza, Peter Rusherure, Saul Bishuuba Nabimanya, Collins Ainomugisha, George Jet Turyabe, and Lydia Nandutu.



Some of the UPDF officers promoted are on the battlefield in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC where Uganda is pursuing the rebels Allied Democratic Forces- ADF. Others are on a mission under the East African Regional Peacekeeping Force.

