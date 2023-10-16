KAMPALA — The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) will introduce a ‘Cancer screening programme for corporates’ to cater for individuals who, due to busy work schedules, find it difficult to spare time for regular health checks.

Mulago’s pledge for the new initiative follows engagements during last week’s International Breast Cancer Awareness Day, with Stanbic Bank Uganda and the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) management.

“We would like to introduce the corporate screening initiative to help bring the services nearer to corporates employees with busy working schedules such as Members of Parliament, bankers, and others,” Dr Israel Luutu, a representative of the Executive Director at the facility said.

Stanbic Bank donated two beds and Pap smear kits that are used to collect cervical cell samples to aid early cervical cancer testing.

While handing over the equipment, Diana Ondoga the Stanbic Bank Uganda Manager for Corporate Social Investment (CSI) said, “the adage that prevention is better than cure is one we very much support and wish to encourage with this modest contribution.

“We are proud of our sustained partnerships with the Ministry of Health to compliment government efforts to finding solutions to our challenges—the idea of a cancer screening initiative for corporates, when implemented, will further facilitate early testing and we are glad to have the opportunity to be a part of the solution,” she said.

Sarah Nansikombi Lubega, the Manager—Women Banking at Stanbic Bank said, “on this day to mark the International Breast Cancer Awareness Day, we felt it worthy to lend a helping hand in light of a recent appeal by UCI to support its capacity to support the increasing number patients seeking cancer care, 45% of whom, we are informed, are female.”

Lubega emphasised the importance of awareness as a vital starting point in the battle against cancer.

“Knowing more about cancer can also help individuals and their loved ones better understand the physical, emotional, and psychological impacts of a diagnosis,” she said.

As part of its CSI activities, Stanbic Bank supports improving healthcare in Uganda. Last week, the lender, in partnership with Parliament of Uganda, donated over 4,000 Mama Kits to the Ministry of Health to be distributed across different regions in the country to improve access of maternal health services of pregnant women.

