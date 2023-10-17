KAMPALA – Jubilee Life Insurance has launched the 2023 edition of its Live Free Art Competition, centred on “Celebrating Jubilant Moments.” The competition invites primary school pupils from Primary One to Primary Six to submit original artworks, with the top participants set to receive full education scholarships valued at UGX 150 million.

Building on the success of the previous year’s competition, which garnered over 3,000 submissions, participants are encouraged to explore various artistic mediums, including painting, drawing, collage, or mixed media. The competition maintains an inclusive approach, allowing participants to use materials such as watercolours, coloured pencils, crayons, charcoal, ink, or other locally available resources for their artworks.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Dorcus Namara, Chief Operating Officer at Jubilee Life Insurance, emphasized the role of art in enabling children to express their emotions and refine fine motor skills.

“We are excited to introduce the third edition of the Jubilee Live Free Art Competition. We believe art is crucial in developing young minds and nurturing cognitive abilities such as creativity, problem-solving, logical reasoning, and self-expression. The competition empowers young learners across Uganda, enabling them to showcase their artistic talents and gain well-deserved recognition,” Ms. Namara said.

Mr. Rogers Nambuli, the Head Teacher of Nakasero Primary School, underscored the alignment of the art competition with the school’s vision of fostering an academic environment that promotes art and extra-curricular programs.

“We believe learners should thrive in an educational environment that facilitates their growth as well-rounded individuals. Jubilee Life Insurance’s art competition promises to inspire young artists from diverse regions of Uganda, nurturing their visual literacy while providing a platform for their boundless imagination. Our pupils are excited to be part of this captivating initiative. I call upon teachers, parents, and the community at large to wholeheartedly support and encourage our young pupils to participate in this competition,” Mr. Nambuli said.

To participate in this enriching opportunity, interested pupils must submit their artwork and a duly completed entry form to the company’s head office between 24th November 2023, and Friday, 8th December 2023.

The competition will feature a panel of judges consisting of experienced art educators and creative professionals who will evaluate submissions based on criteria such as creativity, originality, technique, and artistic clarity. To ensure a fair assessment, the competition will be divided into Primary One to Four and Primary Five to Six pupils.

The competition will conclude with a special awards ceremony, celebrating exceptional artwork and honouring the talent of the top 200 students. These young achievers will receive primary school education scholarships and the opportunity to participate in the company’s mentorship program.

