KAMPALA – The Government of Uganda has been applauded for resisting foreign cultural invasion which is against religious and cultural values and family through the media and cyberspace.

The call was made by Dr. Rouhollah Dehghani, the principal of Al-Mustafa Islamic College during the Islamic Unity Week Conference at Al-Mustafa Islamic College, Kyengera.

The Islamic Unity Week Conference was slated to celebrate the legacy of the prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The conference attracted dignitaries who included Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary General of Ahlulbayt World Assembly, H.E Mr. Majid Saffar, The Iranian Ambassador to Uganda, Mr. Abdollah Abbasi the Iranian Cultural Counsellor, Hujatul-Islam Sheikh Hussein Awwali, H.E. Muhammad Hassan Wazir, the Pakistani High Commissioner, H.E. Tamouh Moustafa, The Syrian Honorary Consular, Dr. Wardah M. Rajab Gyagenda, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Kampala University among others.

The function was opened by Quranic recitation from Sheikh Muniir Ali Kinyenya a teacher and Muballigh at Imam Ali Islamic School.

He mentioned that during such events, scholars should prioritize common values that bring them together not otherwise.

Unity Week is a message of peace, empathy, and friendship of the true followers of the humanist school of pure Mohammadi Islam (PBUH) and the manifestation of the unity of Muslims.

The week of unity is from the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awl, the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), according to Sunni traditions, to the 17th of Rabi-ul-Awl, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to the Shia traditions; The week which, with the special planning of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, has become one of the most effective days in creating greater unity and friendship among the Muslims of the world, especially in Iran.

The difference between Sunni and Shiite traditions about the Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday became an excuse for Imam Khomeini (RA), the founder of the Islamic Republic, to declare the gap between these two dates as “Week of Unity”.

Scholars believe that unity week is the best opportunity to strengthen the unity between Muslims and this valuable opportunity should be used to strengthen the foundations of Islamic unity and not give an excuse to the enemies to infiltrate among the united faithful.

These experts believe that naming the Week of Unity in the very beginning days of the victory of the Islamic Revolution thwarted all the conspiracies of the enemies of Islam and the revolution, who were seeking to achieve their ominous goals from this difference.

The pride and honor of Muslims will defeat the enemies and prevent divisions in the camp of Islam, so unity should be given more attention to thinkers, governments and nations of Muslim countries.

H.E. Majid Saffar, The Iranian Ambassador to Uganda congratulated the Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran for organizing the Islamic unity week conference which attracted participants from East African countries to mark the birth celebrations of prophet Muhammad.

He noted three important issues which are directed from the holy prophet such as looking at the holy Quran, the face of believers, the face of Imam Ali.

Dr. Wardah Rajab Gyagenda, the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of academic of Kampala University who chose to discuss unity of Muslims and she highlighted the position and role of women in realizing Islamic unity.

She noted that as women, they’re supposed to love their husbands unconditionally, establishing good and exemplary relationship with neighbors, friends regardless of their respective backgrounds.

She called upon the Muslim faithful to embrace the unity of Islam that the holy prophet encouraged his ummah.

H.E. Muhammad Hassan Wazir, the Pakistani High Commissioner appreciated the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran for extending invitation to celebrate unity in diversity.

He noted that the prophet of mercy was to all creations regardless of its existence as Islam depends on it.

He stressed that one of the legacies of the seal of prophecy is love and kindness to all as it is illuminated from the pure traditions of prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He reminded believers that a good Muslim is one whose tongue is safe from his immediate society.

H.E. Dr. Tamouh Moustafa, The Syrian Honorary Consul appreciated the Iranian Ambassador for inviting them to participate in the auspicious conference about the prophet of Islam.

He noted that the holy prophet made brotherhood with different communities.

He said that money and other material shouldn’t divide believers to fight yet they have one holy Quran, one Kaaba and Kibrah.

Sheikh Hussein Awwali, the director of Bibi Sukainah Hawzah emphasized unity of Muslims which is paramount in fostering peaceful co-existence in the nation of Islam.

He shared the exemplary characters of the prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and asked if Muslims are still on the same cause like the prophet of mercy.

He highlighted the characters of Imam Ali (a.s) and the values of the Holy Quran which are similar to each other that Muslims should emulate in their day-to-day life.

Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary General of Ahlulbayt World Assembly rallied participants towards Islamic unity in the view of Imam Khomeini (R)

He appealed to Muslims to stop radicalism and extremism which is designed to undermine Islam and marginalize Muslims in the world.

“Islam has determined war to confront oppressors, wealth worshipers, and hypocrites. Islam has determined war to confront those who oppose justice and human rights,” Ayatollah Ramadani said.

“There is still this golden opportunity for the African youth, women, and men to get acquainted with Islam and its teachings, and this spirit should be appreciated,” he continued.

“Of course, we need to be cautious about the influence of the enemies on the thoughts of the youth through different platforms,” noted the Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

